Students of the game: Ten talents bidding to take the Sigerson Cup by storm

David Clifford (Fossa, Kerry): UL: Any opportunity to watch David Clifford live and in the flesh is always worth grabbing with both hands. The Kerry phenom popped up with another remarkable solo goal in late November for UL in a league game against DCU. Word has it his form is terrific of late so spectators at the UL grounds this evening - UL play IT Sligo - could be in for a treat.

Liam Gaughan (Tourlestrane, Sligo): Letterkenny IT: A New Entrant Sports Scholarship recipient in 2020, Gaughan was a starter and scorer for Sligo against Mayo in last June's Connacht championship clash. The classy forward went on to help Tourlestrane win a six-in-a-row of Sligo senior titles, top scoring in the final win over Coolera-Strandhill. Letterkenny begin their campaign this evening against IT Carlow at Meath's training centre.

Jack Bryant (Shamrocks, Offaly): DCU: A number of Offaly players were on the DCU team that beat NUI Galway in last week's Division 1 league final though Bryant is the pick of the bunch. His 1-2 haul in last August's All-Ireland U-20 final powered Offaly to a landmark win over Roscommon and capped a devastasting campaign. He lined out for Offaly last Saturday against Dublin in the O'Byrne Cup.

Conor Geaney (Dingle, Kerry): UCC: Kerry's 2015 All-Ireland minor final man-of-the-match won the Sigerson with UCC three years ago, beating St Mary's. The cousin of Kerry star Paul, and brother of UCC colleague Dylan, the Dingle attacker continues to carry a strong scoring threat and has been handed the captaincy for the term.

Jake Foster (Porarlington, Laois): Munster Technological University, Tralee: Foster achieved a rare feat in 2021 - starting, scoring in and winning two Laois senior finals with Portarlington. He hit 0-3 in August's delayed 2020 final win over Graiguecullen and added another 0-5 as they whitewashed Portlaoise in the 2021 decider. Foster was rewarded with the Laois Player of the Year award.

Tomo Culhane (Salthill-Knocknacarra, Galway): NUI Galway: Culhane was a powerful force in the 2020 All-Ireland U-20 football final, top scoring with 1-6 to help see off Dublin. He also played in two All-Ireland minor finals, coming on against Kerry in 2018 and shooting 0-10 against Cork a year later. He came on for the Galway seniors against Mayo last week and his sheer power will be a big asset at this level.

Killian Roche (Killeshin, Laois): IT Carlow: Like Killeshin clubmate Evan Lowry, goalkeeper Roche lined out for IT Carlow in the 2020 Sigerson Cup final loss to DCU, keeping a clean sheet despite the defeat. He was a Cooraclare clubman at that stage though the former Clare senior transferred to the Laois club early last year. Matthew Byron, son of former Laois All-Star Fergal, provides competition for the number one jersey.

David Buckley (Newcestown, Cork): Munster Technological University, Cork: Buckley was virtually unmarkable in Thurles last July when he struck 10 points - eight of which came in open play - for the Cork U-20s in their Munster final win over Tipperary. He top scored again for Cork in their All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Offaly. He'll come up against plenty of familiar faces tomorrow evening when MTU Cork host UCC.

Tommy Conroy (The Neale, Mayo): NUI Galway: Tommy 'Goals' lived up to his nickname in the 2019 All-Ireland Fresher final with 2-1 to help see off DCU. Three years on, he'll be a marked man when NUI Galway begin their Sigerson campaign in Dublin tomorrow evening against Ulster University. The Mayo star opened the scoring seconds into last year's All-Ireland senior final and clipped 0-2 in total. He finished the season with an All-Star nomination.

Red Óg Murphy (Curry, Sligo): DCU Murphy: returned from an AFL stint with North Melbourne in late 2019 and featured in all 12 of Sligo's League and Championship games in 2020 and 2021, scoring 1-15. He opted out of Tony McEntee's panel for 2022 so this may be his sole opportunity to impress a national audience. Murphy was a Ryan Cup winner with DCU last week.