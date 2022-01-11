John Connellan claims GAA 'disrupt healthy and meaningful debate' over funding

Former Westmeath footballer John Connellan has accused GAA director general Tom Ryan of attempting to stymie debate about games development funding.

Connellan has written to Ryan questioning the timing of the announcement of a review of the GAA’s coaching and games development funding last month prior to county conventions discussing a motion formulated by Connellan.

The email on Monday comes days after his motion, which was passed in Westmeath as well as Galway, Mayo, Roscommon and Tyrone, has been ruled out of order by the GAA’s rules advisory committee for technical reasons.

Their decision left Connellan and clubs scrambling to make amendments to the motion so that it can be included on the Clár of Annual Congress in Mayo next year. Connellan hopes changes will be agreeable to the rules advisory committee before the deadline for motions on Thursday.

Part of the original proposal, which looks to address the perceived imbalance of GAA monies issued to Dublin, reads: “All Coaching and Development Funding must be allocated to individual counties on an equal basis based on registered GAA members in the preceding year in each county up to a maximum variance of 5%.

“Any proposal to allocate Coaching and Development funding in excess of a 5% variance must be brought to Annual Congress every two years for approval with a transparent plan and business case for such increased funding.”

In the email, Connellan highlights consultation with the rules advisory committee had been sought last May so as to ensure it was in order but it was turned down by Ryan as its role is “specifically to help counties in the interpretation of the rulebook”.

Connellan also criticised Ryan for what he believes was a cynical move in announcing the review before counties voted on his motion.

“Tom, as far back as February 2021, you indicated that detailed data would be provided to greater inform the motion. This has not been forthcoming and what little data has been provided has been subject to completely unacceptable delay.

“It was with great surprise that on the eve of County Conventions across the country your offices issued correspondence to County Board management committees indicating that you are conducting a ‘review’ of Games and Development funding which incorporated many of the principles which we have been advocating for over the last 18 months (i.e. self-sustainability of stronger units, business case analysis etc.).

“We were extremely disappointed that this correspondence and details around the proposed review were not shared with our group of GAA volunteers who have been campaigning, advocating and working in this area for almost 2 years now.

“Undoubtedly, this was a last ditch attempt to by your office to disrupt healthy and meaningful debate and stymie a motion relating to an issue which clearly has resonated with the GAA community across the country.

“You have had my email address, my phone number and my willingness to engage with you for in excess of 18 months. This correspondence issued on the eve of County Conventions in an effort to sway democratic debate was uncalled for and entirely unfair.”