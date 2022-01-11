St Finbarr's manager Paul O’Keeffe: Why give Stacks any more advantages than they already have? 

St Finbarr’s manager Paul O’Keeffe has said the noise that surrounded the venue for this Sunday’s Munster club football final was a “non-event” from the Cork champions’ perspective.

O'Keeffe, in setting out the Barrs' position for ignoring Austin Stacks’ call to toss for home venue, said the Togher-based club have a “small fanbase” and so there was no discernible advantage to be gained from having the final played in Páirc Uí Rinn.

He added that had they agreed to toss, but lost, it would have been “a huge plus” for their opponents to have the game in Austin Stack Park.

Prior to Munster GAA confirming Semple Stadium as the venue for the Munster Club SFC final, Austin Stacks chairman Billy Ryle, on these pages, implored the Barrs to toss for home advantage.

Explaining his rationale for wanting a toss, the Tralee club chairman claimed a Munster GAA official had informed him that neither Tipperary nor Limerick were keen to make Semple Stadium or TUS Gaelic Grounds available. Ryle also stated that one team enjoying home advantage “would mean, in these precarious times of virulent Covid variants, the supporters of only one of the two clubs involved would have to travel”.

Tossing for home venue was never on the Barrs’ radar, said O’Keeffe.

“If we tossed a coin and ended up going to Tralee, they'd have a couple of thousand people down there, in pretty much their venue, and so it is a huge plus for them.

“We have a small fanbase, maybe 1,000 to 1,500. They'll go to Thurles to see us as fast as they would Páirc Uí Rinn, so it wasn't any huge advantage for us in having a home venue,” remarked the St Finbarr's boss.

“I could see why they wanted to toss, but from our point of view, why give them any more advantages than they already have?”

The Barrs are sweating on the fitness of midfielder Brian Hayes, who still has not shaken off the hamstring injury which saw last year's Cork U20 captain withdrawn midway through the second-half of the county final and miss the subsequent Munster semi-final victory over Éire Óg Ennis.

Colm Barrett, another who missed the Munster semi-final because of a hamstring injury, is available for selection this weekend as the Barrs chase a first Munster title since 1986.

“Brian is still 50-50. He did a running session with physio Colin Lane today, so I am waiting to hear how that went. Hopefully, we get good news on that. His injury has dragged on longer than we would have hoped for. We are hoping to get a bit out of him.”