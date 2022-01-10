Kerry friends and foes got behind Kilmoyley Munster bid

Last Thursday evening, Kilmoyley hurling club set up a GoFundMe page in a bid to cover the costs of their Munster intermediate campaign.

The North Kerry club would typically hold a parish collection for such occasions, but amid record Covid case numbers, it was decided to migrate online and invite donations from “all club supporters and Kerry GAA followers”.

On Sunday morning, and with less than a few hours to their Munster intermediate hurling final, Kilmoyley centre-forward Daniel Collins logged onto the club’s GoFundMe page to see how the online fundraiser was progressing.

Not alone was he bowled over by the €15,000 raised, but also by the spread of generosity which stretched far beyond Kilmoyley village.

Rival clubs and players from around North Kerry had reached deep into their pockets to support the Kilmoyley cause, keenly aware, said Collins, that the benefits of a Kilmoyley Munster final victory would stretch to every parish, village, and town in the Kingdom where the small-ball game is played and promoted.

“I saw fellas from Lixnaw, Causeway, Ballyduff, and Ardfert put money into that GoFundMe page. Everyone wanted this win for Kerry hurling, it is the best thing for Kerry hurling going forward,” remarked Collins after Kilmoyley became the first Kerry club to lift the Munster intermediate hurling title.

Had Kilmoyley fallen to either Moyne-Templetuohy of Tipperary or Waterford’s Dunhill in their Munster championship outings before Christmas then Collins would have been on duty with the Kerry hurlers at Austin Stack Park on Saturday afternoon as they hosted Tipperary in the Munster SHL quarter-final.

Instead, the 2020 Joe McDonagh All-Star winner watched from the wings as Kerry secured a first-ever victory over Tipperary at senior inter-county level. And while it has correctly been pointed out that Tipperary fielded a hugely understrength side, it needs also to be mentioned that Kerry’s starting line-up contained just five players who started last season’s Joe McDonagh Cup final defeat to Westmeath. Noticeable too was the inclusion of a Dr Crokes player in Saturday’s Kerry team, the Killarney club returning to the senior grade last year.

Along with Kilmoyley’s extra-time win over Cork champions Courcey Rovers, Collins insisted that these are the results Kerry hurling has to produce to keep the game moving forward in the Kingdom and to continue closing the gap to the counties ahead of them.

“Kerry, on Saturday, were a bit like us today in that they stuck to their gameplan, their workrate was phenomenal, and they dug out the win.

“It has been a great weekend for Kerry hurling and a great start to the year for Kerry hurling and new manager Stephen Molumphy. Hopefully, they can push it on the next day against Limerick in the semi-final.”

Kilmoyley, added Collins, drew inspiration from the Tipperary scalp.

“To beat Tipperary, no matter what team they put out, is a great achievement. We took great pride and great motivation from that.

“Our win is a step in the right direction for Kerry hurling. It is the first time a Kerry club has won this competition. Whoever comes out of Kerry next year, hopefully they will be saying to themselves, we are going to have one right cut at Munster. They should be expecting to win Munster.

“We'll celebrate this over the next few days but I can tell you we'll be ready for the All-Ireland semi-final (against Banagher of Derry) in a fortnight.”

That Kilmoyley stand one hour from becoming the first Kerry club to contest an All-Ireland club hurling final at any grade has much to do with Collins’ near-flawless freetaking in Sunday’s 0-24 to 0-21 triumph.

The centre-forward threw over 10 placed-ball efforts and it was his free, from inside the Kilmoyley 65-metre line, that put the Kerrymen two clear late on in the second period of extra-time. He then clinched the result when converting a ‘65 shortly after.

“If they are not going over, they are killing the team. I missed a penalty to win the county title in 2018. That was probably the biggest low of my career. Since then, I have put so much work into freetaking and the mental side of freetaking, that if you miss one, just put it to the back of your head and go again.

“This win is definitely the biggest of the biggest that we have ever achieved.”