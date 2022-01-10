Ricken rings changes for Waterford visit

Cork football manager Keith Ricken has made 11 changes to his team for Tuesday’s McGrath Cup Group A tie at home to Waterford (Páirc Uí Rinn, 7pm).
Full-back Sean Meehan, the midfield pairing of Joe Grimes and Cian Kiely, and inside forward Brian Hurley are the four survivors from the starting team that scored a 2-9 to 0-10 win over Clare on Saturday.
Having been used off the bench in Miltown-Malbay, Paudie Allen, Tadhg Corkery, Luke Fahy, Blake Murphy, and Kevin O’Donovan are promoted to the first 15 for the visit of Ephie Fitzgerald’s Waterford.
Also coming into the starting line-up for what will be their Cork senior debut is forward pair Evan Cooke of Ballincollig and Aodhan Ó Luasa of Naomh Abán, both of whom lined out under Ricken at U20 level in recent seasons.
The experienced Mattie Taylor is named in the half-back line, while among the subs is Castlehaven’s Jack Cahalane and three Walshs from Kanturk, Tommy, Alan, and Colin.
Tuesday’s fixture represents Waterford’s first outing of 2022 as they were unable to field a team for their Group A opener against Clare the weekend before last because of Covid cases within the panel.
A second McGrath Cup win for Cork will progress them to this weekend’s final.