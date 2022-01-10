Ricken rings changes for Waterford visit

Cork football manager Keith Ricken has made 11 changes to his team for Tuesday’s McGrath Cup Group A tie at home to Waterford (Páirc Uí Rinn, 7pm).

Full-back Sean Meehan, the midfield pairing of Joe Grimes and Cian Kiely, and inside forward Brian Hurley are the four survivors from the starting team that scored a 2-9 to 0-10 win over Clare on Saturday.