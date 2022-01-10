Ballygunner’s Darragh O’Sullivan: 'I’m sure there’s some party going on in the sky'

Ballygunner manager Darragh O’Sullivan was understandably happy with his side’s emphatic win the Munster club SHC final.

Asked if it was the best team performance in his time in charge, O’Sullivan said: “It has to be, coming up against a force like them (Kilmallock). You see what they did to a team like Midleton, you see the players they have. To do what we did today, to perform to the level we did, it’s hugely pleasing.

“That’s what we’re looking for, for the lads to go out and express themselves, and that’s what they did today. But that’s no guarantee for the next day. They’ll have to do it all over again, that’s the reality of sport.

“We’ve had bleak days in Munster finals. I had a couple myself as a player, we’ve had them as a management, so we’ve a lot more bad days than good ones, but I’m buzzing to be honest.”

Dessie Hutchinson’s early goal was key, he added.

“It was a big score - we turned them over when they had possession and in fairness, we look for that in our forward line, and we got it today.

“We were two points down after three or four minutes and wondering what’s happening - then we got the next 1-6. They turned the screw at that stage.

“We have a lot of experience in playing Munster finals and coming down - I won’t say I was confident other than I felt we were in the right space to give a performance today, and we got that.

“Experience had to have something to do with that - at the pre-match meal, in the dressing-room, we were very focused, very on point. And that had a bearing on the result.

“We play different ways but it takes confidence to play that way, they’re very composed on the ball, as they showed, but to be composed in an environment like today’s, a Munster final, when it’s misty and damp and the surface is perfect but skiddy... it’s very pleasing.

“They stuck to the process, but that’s not an accident. They’ve worked on that.”

His players’ work rate was one of the most pleasing aspects of the game for the manager.

“It’s special because they played so well from start to finish,” said O’Sullivan.

“They were phenomenal, and people questioned whether we could play winter hurling. Today it was damp enough, dirty enough, the lads were really on point from start to finish and we’re really proud of their performance.

“They probably got what they deserved today because these guys work phenomenally hard to get the success we’ve had - they work really, really hard, that’s it.

“I’m so proud of every single one of them. We brought on five subs and I’d love to have brought on another six. Every single one of them, from one to 27, has worked so hard - they can all be proud of themselves.

“Our chairman is phenomenal, Gerry Cullinan, our secretary Eddie Flynn, Liam Murphy, our treasurer - they’re the backbone of the club. We put guys out on the field but those officers are the driving force behind this. We’re proud of them, and of people who passed away in the last 12 months, like Frankie King, one of the holy trinity, as I called them, of Ballygunner.

“He passed away last year and he’d have been so happy to be here to experience what we’re experiencing here. I’m sure there’s some party going on in the sky at the moment.

“We’re thrilled, we’ll enjoy it as much as we can, and then we’ll refocus on Slaughtneil, who’ll bring a formidable challenge in two weeks’ time.”

Ominously for Slaughtneil, O’Sullivan added: “It looked perfect but I’m sure there are areas there where we could do better and improve. We’ll look forward to the game in Parnell Park.”