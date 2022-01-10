Kilmoyley ready to give All-Ireland 'a right go' after maiden Munster success

Even in the immediacy of victory and amid the swell of emotions this historic win generated, Kilmoyley joint-manager Maurice Murnane was still able to appreciate the bigger-picture importance of the result.

“To be the first Kerry hurling team to win a Munster title in this competition is great,” Murnane began after their three-point win over Courcey Rovers.

“Ballyduff got to two finals in the last decade, almost got there, and then we were beaten in '16. To win this is great for Kilmoyley and a great boost for Kerry as a whole, especially after Saturday when Kerry won over Tipperary in the Munster SHL.

“Saturday’s Kerry result definitely helped us. To see another Kerry team doing well, you then want to do well too.”

Reflecting on their three-point win, Murnane’s focus was unsurprisingly drawn to their comeback at the end of normal time when four points without reply rescued a seemingly lost cause and forced extra-time.

“It was unbelievable. Going into the end of ordinary time, we were four down and you are saying to yourself, we are going to need a goal here. The lads dug in and got a point, and then got another one. Next thing they drew the game and they deserve serious credit for the way they never gave up, which they have never done all year.”

Flor McCarthy, captain celebrates with his Kilmoyley team after their win. Picture: Dan Linehan

Murnane believes this “never-say-die attitude” stems from the collective tightness of the panel.

“These boys do everything together. If John Meyler says to me, was x, y, and z in the Tochar (local pub) last night for a few pints, you don't say, is one or two in the Tochar, because if one is there the whole lot of them are there. They are a tight-knit group and they will fight and battle for each other.

“When they brought it to extra-time, I knew inside in the dressing-room that nothing needed to be said. The boys were waiting to go back out, you didn't need to get them going again. They were ready and you knew they were going to give it a desperate go.”

The joint-manager concluded by stating they are going to give the All-Ireland series “a right go” and won’t be travelling up the road for their All-Ireland semi-final to make up the numbers.