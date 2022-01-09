Kilmallock manager Tony Considine after Munster mauling: 'We’re not as bad as that'

'It was just one of those days where it went wrong, and it’s very hard to put your finger on it, really'
Kilmallock manager Tony Considine consoles goalkeeper Barry Hennessy after the game. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Sun, 09 Jan, 2022 - 18:32
Michael Moynihan

Kilmallock manager Tony Considine paid tribute to Ballygunner as “a class club side” after the Waterford side had hammered his team in Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

“Ballygunner are a really good team, hats off to them straightaway - but we’re not as bad as that, either.

“It was just one of those days where it went wrong, and it’s very hard to put your finger on it, really.

“You can say new ground, new stadium, make excuses - we have no excuses whatsoever. I know in my heart and soul, and the players know, that they’re better than that, but for some unknown reason they didn’t perform today.

“I don’t know - I can’t put my finger on it. I wish I could, if I could you rectify it, but at the end of the day they’ve (Kilmallock) had a fantastic year as well.

“Winning a tough Limerick championship, beating Midleton in a Munster semi-final and then getting to the club final - if you’d said that to us in May we’d have bitten your hand off.

“Today Ballygunner were at their best and we weren’t anywhere near our best.” Dessie Hutchinson’s early goal for Ballygunner was crucial, said Considine.

“It settled them. They were the favourites and the goal put them in the driving seat, they were able to tip over the points.

“And they have very good players all over the field. Let’s be honest, they’re a class club side. They didn’t just come today or yesterday - they have eight Waterford titles in a row, and that tells you something about them.

“They probably have bigger things in mind. They have great movement, great touch, and I think the pitch absolutely suited them down to the ground.

“But I’m very proud of the Kilmallock lads. They gave it everything for the year, it was just on the day it was one where we decided ’it’s an off-day today.’”

