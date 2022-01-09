Experimental Wexford open year with Walsh Cup win over Laois

Wexford 1-27 Laois 1-16

Darragh Egan is off the mark as Wexford senior hurling manager after an 11-point win over Laois in Rathdowney.

The game was in the melting pot until Richie Lawlor fired Wexford’s goal 10 minutes into the second half to put some daylight between the sides.

Both teams had experimental teams on show with the Wexford men holding a 0-13 to 1-7 interval lead which could have been more had keeper Mark Fanning not missed a penalty.

Lawlor’s goal finally gave the Wexford men that bit of breathing space after the ball landed kindly for him after Laois sub goalie Cathal Dunne had made a brilliant save.

Wexford pushed on from that juncture and led 1-20 to 1-11 at the second water break while they kept the scoreboard ticking over in the closing quarter to open 2022 with a win.

Spectators look on during the game at Kelly Daly Park in Rathdowney, Laois. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Wexford now have a free weekend this coming week while Laois will take on Kilkenny in Callan next Sunday.

Scorers for Wexford: B Dunne (0-6, 4f); R Banville (0-4, 3f, 1 '65); R Lawlor (1-0); R O’Connor, C Dunbar (1 sl) (0-3 each); K Foley, P Foley (1f), C McDonald (0-2 each); O Foley, L Og McGovern, P Morris, H Kehoe, C Clancy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Laois: S Maher 1-8 (8f); R King (0-3); S Bergin, R Mullaney, B Conroy, F C-Fennell, J Kelly (0-1 each).

LAOIS: E Rowland; D Hartnett, S Downey, F Flanagan; Podge Delaney, L O’Connell, R Mullaney; A Corby, F C-Fennell; C Comerford, B Conroy, M Dowling; S Bergin, S Maher, C Byrne.

Subs: C Dunne for Rowland (ht), R King for Byrne (ht), D Conway for Hartnett (ht), J Kelly for O’Connell (ht), C Phelan for Corby (ht), C Conroy for Dowling (ht), J Walsh for Comerford (ht), S Fitzpatrick for Bergin (48), E Killeen for Fennell (48), P Dunne for Downey (48).

WEXFORD: M Fanning; N Murphy, S Donohue, C Devitt; C Flood, P Foley, K Foley; J O’Connor, C Dunbar; O Foley, R O’Connor, C McDonald; R Lawlor, O Pepper, B Dunne.

Subs: P Morris for Lawlor (45), C Clancy for R O’Connor (45), L Óg McGovern for O Foley (48), R Banville for Dunne (48), M O’Hanlon for Donohoe (54), C Hearne for Flood (54), H Kehoe for Pepper (54), D Curley for P Foley (59), A Doyle for Dunbar (65), B Edwards for Murphy (66).

Ref: Patrick Murphy (Carlow).