Steelstown grind down Moortown to become Derry city’s first-ever Ulster champions

This Ulster Club IFC crown was as hard-earned as the score-line suggests, but the Oak Leafers had the quality to eventually break through the Tyrone champions’ defensive wall
Steelstown grind down Moortown to become Derry city’s first-ever Ulster champions
Sun, 09 Jan, 2022 - 15:02
Francis Mooney, Owenbeg

Ulster Club IFC final 

Steelstown (Derry) 0-6 

Moortown (Tyrone) 0-4 

Steelstown’s perseverance got the better of Moortown grit in an arm-wrestle at Owenbeg as they became Derry city’s first-ever Ulster champions.

This Ulster Club IFC crown was as hard-earned as the score-line suggests, but the Oak Leafers had the quality to eventually break through the Tyrone champions’ defensive wall.

Moortown went three points up in the opening quarter, striking on the breakaway with three Peter Devlin scores, all from placed balls.

It wasn’t until the 21st minute that Cahir McMonigle registered Steelstown’s first point, and they trailed by 0-3 to 0-1 at half-time.

Substitute Emmet Deane made an inspirational intervention with the score of the game, a magnificent effort from play from out on the right as they eased ahead for the first time with five minutes to play.

Scorers for Steelstown: C McMonigle 0-5 (2f), E Deane 0-1.

Scorers for Moortown: P Devlin 0-3 (2f, 1m), C Heron 0-1.

STEELSTOWN: E Hegarty; O Fox, K Lindsay, D Baker; D Gilmore, J McAleer, E Concannon; O McMenamin, R Devine; C McMonigle, N Forester, B McCarron; M Foley, S O’Connor5, E Bradley.

Subs: M Murray for Foley (h-t), G Logue for Devine (48), E Deane for Concannon (51).

MOORTOWN: C Spiers; P O’Hagan, M Devlin, C Quinn; C McVeigh, C McGuigan, B McLernon; T Quinn, B Ryan; S Kelly, R Kelly, K Hagan; S Conway, P Devlin, L Kelly.

Subs: C Heron for L Kelly (42), S Lawn for O’Hagan (58).

Referee: C Dourneen (Cavan).

More in this section

Liz Raleigh and Coaimhe McAteer celebrate after the game 9/1/2022 Delayed 2020 All-Ireland glory for Raharney
Michael Fennelly and Henry Shefflin shake hands after the game 9/1/2022 Henry Shefflin gets Galway reign off to winning start against Offaly
Padraig Pearses celebrate 9/1/2022 Paul Carey leads Pádraig Pearses to first Connacht title
#Ulster GAA#Gaelic Football
Ballygunner v Kilmallock - AIB Munster Hurling Senior Club Championship Final

Ballygunner banish Munster hoodoo by hiding Kilmallock

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices