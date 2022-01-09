Steelstown grind down Moortown to become Derry city’s first-ever Ulster champions

Ulster Club IFC final

Steelstown (Derry) 0-6

Moortown (Tyrone) 0-4

Steelstown’s perseverance got the better of Moortown grit in an arm-wrestle at Owenbeg as they became Derry city’s first-ever Ulster champions.

This Ulster Club IFC crown was as hard-earned as the score-line suggests, but the Oak Leafers had the quality to eventually break through the Tyrone champions’ defensive wall.

Moortown went three points up in the opening quarter, striking on the breakaway with three Peter Devlin scores, all from placed balls.

It wasn’t until the 21st minute that Cahir McMonigle registered Steelstown’s first point, and they trailed by 0-3 to 0-1 at half-time.

Substitute Emmet Deane made an inspirational intervention with the score of the game, a magnificent effort from play from out on the right as they eased ahead for the first time with five minutes to play.

Scorers for Steelstown: C McMonigle 0-5 (2f), E Deane 0-1.

Scorers for Moortown: P Devlin 0-3 (2f, 1m), C Heron 0-1.

STEELSTOWN: E Hegarty; O Fox, K Lindsay, D Baker; D Gilmore, J McAleer, E Concannon; O McMenamin, R Devine; C McMonigle, N Forester, B McCarron; M Foley, S O’Connor5, E Bradley.

Subs: M Murray for Foley (h-t), G Logue for Devine (48), E Deane for Concannon (51).

MOORTOWN: C Spiers; P O’Hagan, M Devlin, C Quinn; C McVeigh, C McGuigan, B McLernon; T Quinn, B Ryan; S Kelly, R Kelly, K Hagan; S Conway, P Devlin, L Kelly.

Subs: C Heron for L Kelly (42), S Lawn for O’Hagan (58).

Referee: C Dourneen (Cavan).