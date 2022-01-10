Stephen Molumphy: Kerry win 'will count for nothing' if they don't build on historic result

Kerry hurling manager Stephen Molumphy isn’t a man too concerned with overseeing a little piece of GAA history in Tralee on Sunday.

The record books will record that in a Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling Cup game on January 8, 2022, Tipperary suffered a first-ever hurling defeat to the Kingdom.

“I didn’t know that,” Molumphy replied when informed of the achievement.

“It’s great, but it will count for nothing if we lose our first couple of league games later on. We have a lot of work to do, but it’s nice to see a reward. We have a lot of changing of old habits, it’s not a daily or a weekly thing, it’s a monthly thing, and hopefully we are going in the right direction. Work rate is the key metric we have. Munster is the stronghold of hurling, and it’s fantastic to be involved as we love this competition because you want to be playing against the best.”

Kerry manager Stephen Molumphy during the game. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Kerry were in a determined mood from the outset, and hurled with hunger and conviction as Shane Conway ran the show from midfield. The hosts led 0-4 to 0-3 at the water beak with Limerick club man Paudie Ahearn and Conway impressing.

Kerry led 0-9 to 0-6 at half time, with the mercurial Conway firing five points, while full-back Fionan Mackessy and Shane Nolan scored massive long-range efforts as the Kingdom dominated Tipperary in every facet of play.

Tipperary were reliant on the free-taking of Sean Ryan and sub Dylan Walsh — indeed, the visitors only managed three points from play. Though they upped their game in the second half, Colm Bonnar admitted that they left themselves too much to do.

The Tipperary boss admitted: “I was disappointed with the first half, but I thought we showed a better attitude in the second half, and showed more of what we are trying to do, and they fought to the bitter end.

“The lads will learn from it, it’s only January 8, and we will go back to the drawing board on Tuesday night.

“Kerry displayed a tremendous work rate. Kerry were full value for victory and though we got it back to a point with a few minutes to go, they tacked on two more points.”

Barry Hogan saved Shane Conway’s well-struck 75th-minute penalty, but Kerry’s defence was never going to be breached late on as they sealed a historic result.

Tipperary woes were compounded by confirmation that Willie Connors sustained a double ankle fracture in the defeat. The play was stopped for 11 minutes before he was removed to hospital by ambulance.