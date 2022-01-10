Mark Keane 'to wait and see' if he can play All-Ireland semi-final

The availability of AFL footballer Mark Keane was a massive plus to Ballygiblin. He returned from Down Under after helping them win their first county final back in November. He was instrumental in that victory, and he played a starring role again at centre-back against Skeheenarinky.
“I went back to Australia after the county final. I play a small bit of hurling over there to keep my eye in. But I actually got Covid when I was over there so I couldn’t do anything for two weeks. I played two or three challenge games when I came home for the Christmas so I was happy to get them in. I haven’t played hurling here in three years. This is my first year back. I was lucky enough.
“To win here today is an unbelievable feeling because my family and friends are here. I was even playing against my cousin today Dean Finn so that was a bit unreal. I have won Munster titles with Tomás Vaughan and Oisin Brennan in Mitchelstown CBS against Cashel, so playing against them was a bit unreal as well.
“It was very strange, but at the end of the day it was only a game. We will enjoy it but we won’t fall out with anyone.
“Winning with my friends and family tops it off. This is an amateur sport. Everyone trains two or three times a week with a match at the weekend, it is a serious commitment. These lads here from Ballygiblin really deserve it.”
The loss of U20 All-Ireland winner Darragh Flynn had to be overcome too.
“We haven’t had a full team all year. It has been either me, Fionn (Herlihy), Colin English, James Mullins or someone missing. It didn’t make any difference today whether it was Darragh or not, we still drove on.”
And drive on they must as an All-Ireland semi-final awaits in two weeks against Fullen Gaels. The Manchester side defeated Armagh champions Craobh Rua in an epic All-Ireland quarter-final on Sunday that was only decided following extra-time and penalties.
“I will have to wait and see when I go back. We will enjoy tonight but All-Ireland glory is in our eyes as well.”