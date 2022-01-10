Mark Keane 'to wait and see' if he can play All-Ireland semi-final

The availability of AFL footballer Mark Keane was a massive plus to Ballygiblin. He returned from Down Under after helping them win their first county final back in November. He was instrumental in that victory, and he played a starring role again at centre-back against Skeheenarinky.

“I went back to Australia after the county final. I play a small bit of hurling over there to keep my eye in. But I actually got Covid when I was over there so I couldn’t do anything for two weeks. I played two or three challenge games when I came home for the Christmas so I was happy to get them in. I haven’t played hurling here in three years. This is my first year back. I was lucky enough.