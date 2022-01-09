Henry Shefflin gets Galway reign off to winning start against Offaly

Walsh Cup: Galway 2-19 Offaly 0-19

The reign of Henry Shefflin as Galway manager got off to a winning start but they were pushed all the way by a vibrant Offaly side in a worthwhile Walsh Cup game in Ballinasloe.

A goal in either half proved the difference in the end as the Tribesmen secured the win on a day when both sides experimented and got a lot from a decent encounter.

It was a good workout for Shefflin and his former Ballyhale Shamrocks and Kilkenny teammate Michael Fennelly, now heading into his third year in charge of Offaly, in front of a limited capacity crowd of 3,000 at Duggan Park in Ballinasloe.

The sides were level three times during a lively opening quarter with points from Ronan Glennon and Conor Walsh helping Galway lead by 0-7 to 0-5 at the first water break.

Eoghan Cahill landed three points from play for Offaly in that opening quarter with John Murphy and wing-back Conor Molloy also hitting the target.

Galway lost experienced centre-forward Jason Flynn to a hamstring injury with Donal O’Shea, son of former Tipperary manager Eamon and the first from the Salthill/Knocknacarra junior club to play senior hurling for Galway, taking over the free-taking duties and he landed four from four before the break.

Galway led by 1-12 to 0-13 at the interval with eight players finding the target including debutant midfielder Ronan Glennon, younger brother of all-Ireland winner Davy who is now with Westmeath, while Brian Concannon struck for the only goal of the half when he rifled a first-time effort to the net just before the interval.

That pushed Galway four points clear for the second time in the game but the Offaly response was good. Brian Duignan, son of chairman Michael, became the seventh player to score while Cahill took his opening half haul to 0-7, five of them from play, to cut the gap to two at the break.

Scores were a bit harder to come by in the third quarter but Cahill’s accuracy helped Offaly draw level at 1-14 to 0-17 after 51 minutes before two more efforts from O’Shea edged Galway in front.

Another Cahill free cut the gap to the minimum going into the final quarter but Galway took over from there as both sides emptied their benches.

O’Shea pounced for Galway’s second goal 15 minutes from the end and they pulled away from there for a deserved win.

Galway: D Fahy; S Barrett, J Fitzpatrick, D Cronin; S Bleahene, G McInerney, C Walsh; R Glennon, R Murphy; J Fleming, J Flynn, C Fahy; G Thomas, B Concannon, D O’Shea.

Subs: A Clarke for Flynn (9), G Lee for Fleming (51), D Kilcommons for Murphy (57), S Neary for Glennon (63), T Killeen for Blehane (65), C Killeen for Barrett (65).

Offaly: S Corcoran; J Keenaghan, C Burke, D King; C Molloy, B Conneely, K Sampson; R Ravenhill, L Fox; E Cahill, J Sampson, A Cleary; J Murphy, B Duignan, D Nally.

Subs: P Guinan for Conneely (half-time), A Treacy for Fox (half-time), Eoghan Parlon for Cleary (51), Luke Nolan for Duignan (51), C Hardiman for K Sampson (53), S Ryan for Nally (53), C Kiely for J Sampson (53), A Maher for Cahill (61), P Delaney for King (63), C O’Meara for Hardiman (67).

Referee: Chris Mooney (Dublin).