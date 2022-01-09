Covid cases deplete Fermanagh resources

Kieran Donnelly admitted fielding a team for their Dr McKenna Cup clash with Monaghan was 'logistical nightmare'
 Micheal Bannigan of Monaghan in action against James Ferguson of Fermanagh during the Dr McKenna Cup Round 2 match between Monaghan and Fermanagh at St Tiernachs Park in Clones, Monaghan. Photo by Philip Fitzpatrick/Sportsfile

Sun, 09 Jan, 2022 - 16:23
Declan Bogue

Dr McKenna Cup   

Monaghan 0-16 

Fermanagh 0-11 

AT the best of times, the Dr McKenna Cup is a game of bluff. Teams are reluctant to put out strong teams or show too many tactical innovations that they could hold back for days when it is all a bit less like purgatory.

In the middle of a Covid pandemic though, all bets are off and remain so. While Fermanagh were just five points adrift here at the end and indeed should have narrowed that down to a goal or less, it felt like they were well off the pace, making just one replacement here.

It’s understandable however, when you take their recent Covid history into account.

“We were well hit with it there. It was a logistical nightmare,” explained their new manager, Kieran Donnelly.

“We had somewhere between ten and fifteen with it, as well as close contacts, so it really made training really hard after gaining a good bit of momentum over Christmas.

“But again with that, they trained well in the small number we had. It is just coming to our doorstep again made it a bit harder to organise things, to go through things you want to go through.

“If it’s any time to get it, now is the time. I am hoping that with a lot of our lads having it, it will be well out of our system come the start of the National League.” 

Monaghan led here 0-9 to 0-5 at the break and indeed were eight points up just five minutes into the second half. Their young debutants showed they could add some of the depth that cost them in the Ulster final last year and  manager Seamus McEnaney will be greatly encouraged by debutant full back and man-of-the0-match, Shane Woods, as well as the towering and elegant midfielder Conor Leonard.

They are now all but through to the semi-final with a draw against Derry on Friday night, and McEnaney hasn’t been hit like their neighbours with Covid.

“We have a really good medical team,” he explained. “We have a doctor who insists on double vaccination and booster. Our whole squad is that way and we would be very careful about everything we do. Team meetings, our food is all takeaway, we go straight to the pitch and so on.

“It is difficult, we would rather have the craic in the dressing rooms, but we hope to get back to that shortly.” 

Scorers for Monaghan: A Mulligan (0-3), J McCarron (0-2, 1f), R Beggan (0-2f), S Carey (0-2, 1f), K Duffy, S Woods, J Mealiff, C McCarthy, C Leonard, K Hughes, M Bannigan (0-1 each) 

Scorers for Fermanagh: S Quigley (0-3, 2f, 1x’45’), J McMahon (0-2), D McGurn (0-2, 1f), R Lyons, A Breen, R McCaffrey, J McDade (0-1 each) 

MONAGHAN: R Beggan; K Duffy, S Woods, C Lennon; F Hanratty, J Mealiff, C McCarthy; C Leonard, K Hughes; J Irwin, S Carey, K Gallagher; A Mulligan, J McCarron, M Bannigan 

Subs: C Walshe for McCarron (44m), R McAnespie for Hughes (44m), B McBennett for Irwin (49m), G Mohan for Bannigan (49m), N Kearns for Leonard (55m), D McElearney for Gallagher (55m), D Garland for Hanratty (65m) 

FERMANAGH: S McNally; J Ferguson, G Cavanagh, D McCusker; D Leonard, J McMahon, R Lyons; T Bogue, J McDade; A Breen, J Largo Ellis, R McCaffrey; L McStravick, D McGurn, S Quigley 

Sub: B Horan for McStravick (44m) 

Referee: Kieran Eannetta (Tyrone)

