Keith Ricken: Can we please give players a proper off-season?

Keith Ricken has said Croke Park must build a proper off-season into the GAA calendar.

Although a strong supporter of the split-season and the space it provides for uninterrupted club activity, the Cork manager said there must also be time for downing tools and allowing players to properly recover.

“One of the things we are trying to do with some guys at present is give them a proper pre-season, rather than rush them back,” Ricken said after the McGrath Cup win over Clare.

“At the moment, it is the one kinda glitch in the GAA. Hats off to everyone for the split season and really trying to give the club its due. But the split season is very much that, it is half and half. There seems to be no time for recovery and pre-season.

Recovery

“I just think we kinda have to look at that. I know the lads in Croke Park and Cork County Board will look at that and see if there is any way we can have a time where fellas can go away and maybe have a holiday or go away and do a pre-season and proper recovery. We have to factor that in.

“Some of the guys we have are just finishing up county championship, or still involved in the case of the Barrs lads. We have to look at that and say, they need a pre-season, they need to tie down to get back up and get going again.

“Dano Dineen picked up a knock the other night, Cathail O’Mahony is coming back from injury. They need a good pre-season and we are going to give them that. Maurice Shanley is the same. He had a long season and was always going from injury to injury, so we want to make sure he gets that.

“There are quite a number of guys that when you come to look at in March and April, you’d be hoping they’ll be putting up their hands and that they’d be fine and competitive.”