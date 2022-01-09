Winning AFLW debut for Brid Stack as Cora Staunton continues to break records

SHE suffered and waited over a year so it was a dream debut in every sense as Cork's multiple All-Ireland winner Bríd Stack made a winning AFLW debut Sunday with her GWS Giants defeating the Gold Coast Suns by 15 points in North Queensland.

Stack has made a remarkable recovery from a C7 Vertabrae fracture, which left the 35 year told her millimetres from paralysis. So the day was even sweeter as her close friend, Mayo legend Cora Staunton score two goals on the day. The Mayo woman became the oldest player in the short history of the AFLW competition and the second oldest AFL player of all-time (40 years and 28 days).

Stack worked tirelessly throughout the game covering from half-back to half-forward but the more game went on, the more she grew into the game.

UP FOR GRABS: The Suns' Lauren Ahrens is challenged by Cora Staunton and Rebecca Privitelli of the Giants

She told the Irish Examiner: “Personally, I am delighted that a full 60 minute game under my belt. It is massive relief to get through the game. I was more nervous going into the game more than what I would be normally but look that is par for the course. The win in the first round is very important for the group going forward.”

The Giants travel to Victoria next weekend to face the Fremantle Dockers at Whitten Oval.

It was a great opening weekend too for Leitrim’s Áine Tighe, as the Fremantle Dockers defeated West Coast Eagles 43-15 at Fremantle Oval in front of 5,533. It has been a horrible time for Tighe since joining the Dockers, having endured two injury-ravaged seasons with two ACL injuries but her persistence and self-belief paid off as she played a starring debut role in the win. She could have a big say for the Dockers in the Premiership. Tipperary’s Aisling McCarthy and Mayo’s Niamh and Grace Kelly all played for the Eagles in the game.

FOCUSED: Andrea Gilmore of the Eagles and the Dockers' Aine Tighe (in blue) contest the ruck during the round one AFLW match Fremantle and the West Coast Eagles at Fremantle Oval in Perth

Sarah Rowe was a powerful force in Collingwood’s 44-25 victory over Carlton at Ikon Park. It was Rowe, with 21 disposals including 16 kicks, who got the Pies opening goal of the season halfway through the second quarter. The goal coming from a free kick from 30 metres out and the ball just made it over the line. Cavan footballer Aishling Sheridan also got a goal of her own in the first half, her 11th goal in the Pies jumper. However the game was overshadowed with a serious leg injury to last season’s Best and Fairest in the competition, Brianna Davey.

Adelaide Crows avenged last season’s Grand Final defeat with a dominant 30-point victory over the Brisbane Lions. Ailish Considine did not make the match day 23 but did not stop Ash Woodland picking up four goals for the winners. Tipperary woman Orla O’Dwyer was one of the better performers for last season’s Premiers with 21 disposals including 15 kicks and 7 tackles laid throughout the game. The Lions also suffered two serious injuries for Kate Lutkins (knee) and goal-scoring machine Dakota Davidson helped from the pitch with an ankle injury.

Aileen Gilroy held the Kangaroo defence together as North Melbourne defeated Geelong Cats 26-18 in a hard-fought contest at Arden Street. She went head to head with a fellow Mayo player, Rachel Kearns who made her AFLW for the Cats. Kearns has been working in pre-season with Zach Tuohy on her skill set and inside hopes are that she will step up to lead Geelong forward.

Dublin’s Sinéad Goldrick and Lauren Magee did not feature for Melbourne in their impressive 46-22 win over Western Bulldogs on Saturday. They both sat out of the game due to Covid protocols.

Round 1 results: St Kilda 3.5 (23) lost to Richmond 10.1 (61); North Melbourne 4.2 (26) bt Geelong Cats 2.6 (18); Western Bulldogs 3.4 (22) lost to Melbourne 6.10 (46); Fremantle 6.7 (43) bt West Coast Eagles 2.3 (15); Adelaide 6.3 (39) bt Brisbane 1.3 (9); Carlton 3.7 (25) lost to Collingwood 6.8 (44); Gold Coast Suns 3.3 (21) lost to GWS Giants 5.6 (36).