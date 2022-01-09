Roscommon set up Connacht FBD league final with Galway

Inspired by Conor Cox, who scored 0-11, Roscommon eased past Sligo thanks to some devastating finishing in the second-half, including late goals from substitutes Enda Smith and Ben O'Carroll.
A view of inside the Connacht GAA Air Dome. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Sun, 09 Jan, 2022 - 14:28
Liam Maloney, Connacht AirDome

Roscommon 3-23 Sligo 0-21 

Roscommon's second-half scoring flourish saw them overpower Sligo 3-23 to 0-21, in another high-scoring thriller hosted indoors at the NUI Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome.

Inspired by Conor Cox, who scored 0-11, Roscommon set up an FBD Connacht Senior League final clash with Galway thanks to some devastating finishing in the second-half, including late goals from substitutes Enda Smith and Ben O'Carroll.

Leading by seven points at half-time, 1-13 to 0-9, Roscommon were often very fluent in attack.

Still, they were almost undone by Niall Murphy's brilliance - the Sligo corner-forward kicked 13 points. 

Scorers for Roscommon: C Cox (0-11, 3f), D Smith (0-4, 4f), D McGann, E Smith, B O'Carroll (1-0 each); C Heneghan, S Cunnane (0-2 each); C Sugrue, B Derwin, K Doyle, C McKeon (0-1 each).

Scorers for Sligo: N Murphy (0-13, 4f, 1 '45', 1 mark), A Reilly (0-4), P Hughes (1 mark), B Egan (1f, 1 '45') (0-2 each).

ROSCOMMON: C Carroll, F Lennon, C Walsh, N Higgins, R Hughes, E McCormack, D Ruane, E Nolan, S Cunnane, C Heneghan, U Harney, D McGann, C Sugrue, D Smith, C Cox 

Subs: E Smith for E Nolan, h-t; C McKeon for U Harney, h-t; C Lawless for N Higgins, 39; B Carroll for C Sugrue, 44; A Lyons for F Lennon, 44; B Derwin for C Heneghan, 48; K Doyle for S Cunnane, 51; T O'Rourke for D McGann, 61; R Dowd for D Ruane, 67; A McDermott for D Smith, 67 

SLIGO: E Kilgannon, E McGuinness, E Lyons, M Walsh, K Cawley, P Kilcoyne, N Mullen, P Laffey, C Marren, K McKenna, A Reilly, M Gordon, B Egan, P Hughes, N Murphy 

Subs: K Gavigan for K McKenna, h-t; D Phillips for M Walsh, h-t; P McNamara for M Gordon, h-t; N Rooney for B Egan, 49; O Kennedy for P Laffey, 53; S Taylor for E Kilgannon, 56; R Connolly for A Reilly, 66.

Latest

Family Notices