Paul Mannion battling to be fit for All-Ireland club semi-final

Kilmacud Crokes manager Robbie Brennan has confirmed that star forward Paul Mannion missed out on Saturday night’s Leinster senior club final defeat of Naas at Croke Park due to a minor operation.

The former Dublin ace suffered a knee injury in the provincial semi-final win over Portarlington of Laois pre-Christmas and confirmed in media interviews just days ago that, while he had missed over a week of training in the meantime, he expected to be fit this weekend.

“He was trying, to be fair him,” said Brennan after their 0-14 to 0-7 win. “God, he is some man. He tried everything, whether it was strapping and looking at injections and everything else, and it just wasn’t happening so it was decided that he needed a minor op done on it.”

Crokes are now due to face the winners of Sunday’s Connacht decider between Knockmore of Mayo and Roscommon’s Padraig Pearses in three weeks’ time in an All-Ireland semi-final but it remains to be seen if Mannion is an option there.

“To be honest, I don’t know,” said Brennan. “He only had it done yesterday so I don’t know. We’ll wait and see.”

Crokes pulled away impressively from the Kildare champions despite the absence of Mannion with their opponents failing to register a score in the sec ond-half having trailed by just a point at the interval.

Tom Fox was the game’s top scorer with five points, three of them from play, and he was ably supported up front by Callum Pearson and Dara Mullin who chipped in with another five scores from play.

This is Kilmacud's fifth Leinster title, the second of their two All-Irelands came back in 2009.