Kilmacud Crokes cruise to fifth Leinster club crown

AIB Leinster Club SFC final

Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) 0-14

Naas (Kildare) 0-7

A Kilmacud Crokes side making do without the services of Paul Mannion are Leinster’s kingpins for a fifth time, and a first since 2010, on the back of a convincing win against the Kildare champions, Naas, at Croke Park on Saturday evening.

The title is a 23rd for Dublin as a county and adds to the dominance of capital clubs in this competition since the start of the millennium. Crokes pulled away impressively in the second half to record an ultimately comfortable victory in this one.

Mannion was a doubt coming into this one due to a knee injury suffered before Christmas in the provincial semi-final defeat of Portarlington at HQ but Tom Fox, Dara Mullin and Callum Pearson stepped into the breach with eight points from play between them. The former Dublin star was one of three changes to the Kilmacud side and Naas revealed the same number of switches to the printed teamsheets. The absence of the influential Darragh Kirwan from their forward line was a blow from which they could not recover.

Appearing in their first ever provincial decider, Naas failed to register a single score in the second half, but they should still look back fondly on a campaign that brought a first senior county in three decades to the town.

They opened on the front foot but their inability to make the most of their attacking efforts allowed Kilamcud find their feet and the favourites had opened up a four point to one lead as the second quarter approached.

Paddy McDermott finally claimed the Kildare side’s second point in the 16th minute, just prior to the first water break, and it was followed by a hat-trick of white flags on the restart with Eamonn Callaghan’s frees providing the bulk of the scores.

One point adrift, Naas then found themselves choking on more fumes as Crokes pulled clear with a flurry of their own, but they responded again and the gap was still just one, in Kilmacud’s favour, as they retreated down the tunnel at the interval.

Game on? Not for long. Crokes utterly dominated the third quarter, scoring four unanswered points before the second of the water breaks, but they really could and probably should have put the game to bed by that stage.

Dara Mullin, in particular.

Twice the corner-forward had the goal in his sights but his effort shortly after half-time rebounded back high off the post and his second opportunity was deflected over the bar by a brilliant Cathal Daly block in the 43rd minute.

It didn’t matter.

Another quartet of points brought the curtain down on the contest. The question now is whether the winners can go on and emulate the Ballyboden St Enda’s side of 2015-16 who are the last Dublin side to have claimed All-Ireland honours.

Scorers for Kilmacud Crokes: T Fox (0-5, 2f); D Mullin (0-3): C Pearson (0-2); C Dias, A Jones and D O’Brien (all 0-1); C Ferris (0-1f).

Scorers for Naas: E Callaghan (0-4f); D Hanafin (0-2); P McDermott (0-1).

KILMACUD CROKES: C Ferris; M Mullin, R McGowan, A McGowan; D O’Brien, R O’Carroll, C O’Shea; C Dias, C Casey; T Fox, C Pearson, A Jones; H Kenny, S Cunningham, D Mullin.

Subs for Kilmacud Crokes: S Horan for Kenny (HT); C O’Connor for Pearson (49); A Quinn for Cunningham (55); D Jones for Fox (58); J Murphy for Dias (62).

NAAS: J Rodgers; B Kane, P Sullivan, C Joyce; T Browne, B Byrne, P McDermott; E Doyle, J Cleary; S Cullen, E Callaghan, L Griffin; D Hanafin, J Burke, C Daly.

Subs for Naas: C McCarthy for Joyce (48); A McDermott for Kane and J McKevitt for Cullen (both 55): S Bergin for Griffin (57); D Gavin for Cleary (59).

Referee: P Maguire (Longford).