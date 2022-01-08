Longford hit 2-5 without reply to stun Louth

Longford hit 2-5 without reply to stun Louth

Ryan Moffett of Longford in action against Conall McCaul of Louth during the O'Byrne Cup group A match at Rathcline GAA club 

Sat, 08 Jan, 2022 - 17:41
Dan Bannon, Rathcline

O'Byrne Cup

Longford 2-13 

Louth 0-14

Holders Longford pulled off a stunning final quarter comeback to beat Louth at Rathcline GAA in Saturday's  O’Byrne Cup tie

Mickey Harte’s side went eight ahead, 0-14 to 0-6 when substitute Gerard Browne found the target in the 42nd minute but that proved to be their final score as Longford ran riot down the stretch hitting 2-5 without reply.

Longford corner forward Oran Kenny waltzed through a static defence for the opening goal before the second half water break. Substitute Ross McNerney levelled the game for Billy O’Loughlin’s side before sealing the comeback victory with a powerful goal. Louth looked set to coast to victory at the interval as the led 0-12 to 0-5 with debutant Jay Hughes notching five first half points.

Scorers for Longford: D Farrell (0-4, 3f), R McNerney (1-1, 1f), D Gallagher (0-3 (f), O Kenny (1-0), J Hagan (0-2), Dessie Reynolds, M Quinn, and D Doherty (0-1 each). 

Scorers for Louth: J Hughes (0-6 (3f, 1m), R Burns (0-2, 2f), T Durnin, J Murphy, C McCaul (m), G Browne, C Early (0-1). each 

LONGFORD: M Hughes; P Fox, R Moffett, J Kiernan; Dessie Reynolds, M Quinn, IBarry Sulliva call call O’Sullivan; D Gallagher, T McNevin; E McCormack, J Shiels, Daniel Reynolds; J Hagan, D Farrell, O Kenny. 

Subs: J Moran for Kiernan (ht), A McGuire for McNevin (ht), D Doherty for Daniel Reynolds (ht), R Fitzgibbon for McCormack (45), R McNerney for Shiels (45), D O’Connell for Dessie Reynolds (49), Dessie Reynolds for Farrell (56).

LOUTH: N Carrie; D Corcoran, D McKenny, N Sharkey; C McKeever, S Healy, L Grey; C Early, T Durnin; L Jackson, E Callaghan, J Murphy; J Hughes, C McCaul, R Burns. 

Subs: G Browne for Corcoran (ht), D Nally for L Jackson (45), T Jackson for McKeever (45), S Marry for Callaghan (48), G Bell for Grey (48), K McElroy for Hughes (56), C Fleming for McCaul (61).

Referee: A Coyne (Westmeath)

Family Notices