Longford hit 2-5 without reply to stun Louth

Holders Longford pulled off a stunning final quarter comeback to beat Louth at Rathcline GAA in Saturday's O’Byrne Cup tie
Mickey Harte’s side went eight ahead, 0-14 to 0-6 when substitute Gerard Browne found the target in the 42nd minute but that proved to be their final score as Longford ran riot down the stretch hitting 2-5 without reply.
Longford corner forward Oran Kenny waltzed through a static defence for the opening goal before the second half water break. Substitute Ross McNerney levelled the game for Billy O’Loughlin’s side before sealing the comeback victory with a powerful goal. Louth looked set to coast to victory at the interval as the led 0-12 to 0-5 with debutant Jay Hughes notching five first half points.