Experimental Dublin edge out tenacious Offaly

O’Byrne Cup

Dublin 2-12

Offaly 0-13

Goals at either end of the second half from Tom Lahiff and Warren Egan helped Dublin defeat their Offaly hosts in this competitive O’Byrne Cup match in Tullamore on Saturday

An experimental Dublin side featured six players that were involved in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Mayo, and just two players who started that game – Eoin Murchan at centre back, and Ciarán Kilkenny at centre forward.

The latter, alongside Seán Bugler at wing back, were the class acts throughout as they both chipped in with four points from play, with many of the relative newcomers to the Dubs line up struggling to find their feet against a tenacious home side.

A strong wind assisted Dessie Farrell’s men in the first half and they kicked the first three points through Bugler, Lee Gannon and Shane Carthy. But Offaly’s defensive dominance helped procure a number of turnovers and gradually they started to gain a foothold up front as well. Rúairí McNamee was their scorer in chief with four first half points while Anton Sullivan and Jack Bryant were also lively, with Ciarán Donnelly striking the best point of the game off the outside of his right boot.

Jordan Hayes crashed a shot off the crossbar for the Faithful County as well, with the rebound falling awkwardly for Cian Donohoe at a time when a goal would have put the hosts in front.

A two point lead (0-9 to 0-7) in favour of Dublin looked a scant advantage given the strength of the wind, but a slightly fortunate goal from Lahiff right at the start of the second half gave them an early cushion.

Offaly rallied however, firing over four points in succession, including two from Sullivan. Seán Bugler came to Dublin’s rescue again with an excellent score on the run and that was typical of how the second half played out, with Offaly just failing to get on terms as Dublin kept finding ways to keep their noses in front, in no small part because of the control exerted by Ciarán Kilkenny.

With Offaly chasing the game late on while two points adrift, two home defenders gambled on turning over the ball - instead Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne held them off and set an attack in motion. An injection of pace from Lee Gannon opened up the play for Warren Egan, and the Ballyboden man rifled the ball low and inside the near post to confirm the win.

Scorers for Dublin: Sean Bugler and Ciaran Kilkenny 0-4 each, Tom Lahiff and Warren Egan 1-0 each, Lee Gannon, Alex Wright, Aaron Byrne (f) and Shane Carthy 0-1 each.

Scorers for Offaly: Ruari McNamee 0-5 (3f), Anton Sullivan 0-3, Morgan Tynan, Ciaran Donnelly, Johnny Moloney, Bill Carroll and Jack Darcy (f) 0-1 each.

DUBLIN: David O'Hanlon; Lee Gannon, Shane Clayton, Darragh Conlon; Tom Lahiff, Eoin Murchan, Sean Bugler; Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne, Shane Carthy; Killian McGinnis, Ciaran Kilkenny, Alex Wright; Lorcan O'Dell, Colm Basquel, Aaron Byrne.

Subs: Niall Scully for McGinnis (45), Ross McGarry for O'Dell (45), Cameron McCormack for Carthy (48), Warren Egan for Basquel (55), James Doran for Wright (58), David Lacey for Byrne (61), James Holland for Lahiff (64), Adam Rafter for Bugler (72).

OFFALY: Paddy Dunican; Lee Pearson, James Lalor, Ciaran Donnelly; Rory Egan, Johnny Moloney, Cian Donoghue; Cathal Mangan, Jordan Hayes; Bill Carroll, Diarmuid Egan, Morgan Tynan; Jack Bryant, Anton Sullivan, Ruari McNamee.

Subs: Ian Duffy for Dunican (HT), Aaron Leavy for Tynan (HT), Niall Darby (Rhode) for Diarmuid Egan (46), Cormac Egan for Bryant (54), Joseph O'Connor for Carroll (54), Kieran Dolan for Donoghue (55), Dan Molloy for Moloney (60), Jack Darcy for Pearson (60).

Referee – Patrick Coyle (Meath).