Goal hungry Wexford hit Laois for six

A first-half goal blitz set Wexford up for an impressive victory over Laois in this one-sided O'Byrne Cup tie at Hollymount yesterday afternoon.
Goals from Eoghan Nolan and Ben Brosnan laid the foundation for victory as the hosts raced to a 3-8 to 0-6 interval lead. There was no let-up on the restart with Brosnan and Tom Byrne pushing the advantage out to 5-9 to 0-6 by the 45th minute. Efforts from Laois substitute Gary Walsh and Ross Munnelly were token sores as Byrne weaved his way through the defence to beat keeper Niall Corbett with a clinical finish to seal the rout.