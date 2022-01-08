Goal hungry Wexford hit Laois for six

O'Byrne Cup

Wexford 6-10

Laois 0-13

A first-half goal blitz set Wexford up for an impressive victory over Laois in this one-sided O'Byrne Cup tie at Hollymount yesterday afternoon.

Goals from Eoghan Nolan and Ben Brosnan laid the foundation for victory as the hosts raced to a 3-8 to 0-6 interval lead. There was no let-up on the restart with Brosnan and Tom Byrne pushing the advantage out to 5-9 to 0-6 by the 45th minute. Efforts from Laois substitute Gary Walsh and Ross Munnelly were token sores as Byrne weaved his way through the defence to beat keeper Niall Corbett with a clinical finish to seal the rout.

Scorers for Wexford: B Brosnan (2-2); E Nolan, T Byrne (2-1 each); K O'Grady (0-2, 1f); P Hughes, D Lyons, D O'Toole, C Kehoe (0-1 each).

Scorers for Laois: G Walsh (0-3, all frees); M Barry (0-3); R Munnelly (0-2f); B Byrne,J Finn, B Daly, S Moore, C Fennessy, (0-1 each).

WEXFORD: D Brooks; L O'Connor, E Porter, R Barron; D Furlong, N Rossiter, P Hughes; L Coleman, D Lyons; A Tobin, D O'Toole, T Byrne; K O'Grady, E Nolan, B Brosnan.

Subs: G Malone for Lyons (45), R Fitzpatrick for Byrne (55), R Brooks for Coleman (50), C Carty for Furlong (52), J Rossiter for Hughes (55), G Staples for O'Connor (55), C Kehoe for Brosnan (62), J O'Leary for Nolan (62), S Kehoe for O'Grady (64), A Boland for Barron (64).

LAOIS: N Corbett; A Campion, T Collins, C Brennan; S O'Flynn, J O'Loughlin, B Byrne; J Finn, B Daly; D Kavanagh, D doyle, O O'Sullivan; M Barry, E Carroll, S Moore.

Subs: J Kelly for Campion; C Ugochucko for Colins; A Mohan for Brennan; L Senior for O'Sullivan; C Dillon for Byrne; C Fennessy for O'Flynn; P Dunne for Finn; R Munnelly for Barry; G Walsh for Carroll (all 35); J Shelley for Doyle (52).

Referee: K Harris (offaly).