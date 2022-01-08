Robbie O'Dwyer to manage Clonmel Commercials

O'Dwyer, son of legendary Kerry manager Mick, succeeds Charlie McGeever who steered the club to four county titles during his seven years at the helm.
Robbie O'Dwyer, 

Sat, 08 Jan, 2022 - 14:20
Colm O'Connor

Robbie O'Dwyer will take charge of Clonmel Commercials this season.

O'Dwyer, son of legendary Kerry manager Mick, succeeds Charlie McGeever who steered the club to four county titles during his seven years at the helm.

The highlight of his tenure was when the Tipperary champions won the 2015 Munster Club SFC final with a stunning victory over Nemo Rangers.

New boss O'Dwyer, though born and raised in Waterville, has been associated with Nemo in recent years and was part of the backroom team that steered the side to a 2018 All-Ireland Club SFC final which they lost to Corofin.

It is believed that O'Dwyer may have fellow Waterville man, John Cronin, in his management with the remaining selectors to come from within the club itself.

Commercials were defeated by Loughmore Castleiney in last  year's county senior football championship final.

