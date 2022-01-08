Keith Ricken readies new Cork charges to ‘find out more about ourselves’

Keith Ricken knows exactly what he wants from Cork’s McGrath Cup campaign. Neither early-season victories nor January silverware are among the new Cork manager’s McGrath Cup priorities. No, what he’s after is greater self-awareness, both for himself, his management team, and his players.

Cork’s McGrath Cup was supposed to begin on Thursday evening, but the Munster GAA decision to postpone their Miltown-Malbay trip by 48 hours means Ricken’s first competitive outing as Cork senior manager takes place this afternoon at 2pm in the West Clare town.

Ricken views the competition not as a means to add to the trophy cabinet or develop a winning mentality ahead of their Division 2 League endeavours, but rather as a journey of discovery.

“Every game we play, particularly competitive games, is to find out more about ourselves, to find out more about the players we have, to find out more about how we behave on the sideline, how we see things and organise things, and to be more aware of who we are,” Ricken began.

“It is always about awareness and trying to develop awareness in yourself and in your players. So I would like at the end of the small campaign that the guys who got an opportunity to play would be more aware of where they are, more aware of their strengths and weaknesses, more aware of what they bring to the team and what they need to improve on. For me, that would really be the only goal that I would be focusing on.”

Moving down the list of boxes to be ticked in Miltown-Malbay, Ricken speaks of work ethic, attitude, and style, that Cork would start down the road towards the long-term goals they hope to achieve.

“You want to have a sense that you have little goals set out going into the match and that you try and achieve them, such as you tried hard, you worked hard, you were competitive, and you represented your club to the best of your ability.

“That would be an objective I would see, that we start here with the standards we are trying to achieve. We have long-term standards in terms of character and what we want to achieve collectively and as individuals. I would like that we are closer to those objectives after every match we play, whether it is the McGrath Cup, National League, or whatever.

“We could win two, or possibly three, McGrath Cup matches and not achieve our objectives. We could scrape over the line having not played fluently and with fellas playing for themselves. I’d rather we lost two McGrath Cup matches but hit our objectives.”

Where the focus in games may be on self-awareness, a definite focus on the training ground since Cork started back ahead of the 2022 season has been on “individual defending” and the ability to turn over an opponent in one-on-one combat.

Having attended as many county championship games as he could across September, October, and November, what stood out for Ricken was how open some of the games were, the outstanding example being the senior semi-final thriller between St Finbarr’s and Castlehaven that finished 3-16 apiece after extra-time.

“I’d like to see a bit more individual defending and a value on it. That is something John Cleary and I have spoken about a lot when they come into us.

“In relation to forwards, the county seems to be awash with good forwards and there is someone showing up on a constant basis, but I’d be really looking forward to what we can learn defence-wise. When I say defence-wise, I am looking at forwards as well, that they are able to defend, win back their own ball and turn over an opponent.

“I make no secret of that because it is a necessary part of the game at inter-county level that you have to have a reverse gear. When you are unearthing the talent that you are getting from clubs, that is something you may have to work on extra at times.”