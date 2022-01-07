No divided loyalties for Pádraig Pearses' Daly clan

In the run-up to the 2019 Connacht club final, Niall Daly spoke of growing up just inside Galway, next to the Roscommon border.

Ballinasloe GAA club was close but Pádraig Pearses was even nearer, albeit in Roscommon, and the setup was good there so he threw in his lot with them. In time, his younger brothers, Conor, Ronan, and Lorcan would follow.

“I don’t normally say it on the record but where we live, we live down a road and we’re on the border,” said Daly at the time. “The road is split by Galway and Roscommon. We actually live in County Galway so growing up, we would have got a lot of grief off the Ballinasloe GAA club for not playing with them, but how and ever that’s the way it is.”

Preparing for another provincial final this weekend, you suggest to sibling Conor that, if things had turned out a little different, the brothers — three of whom currently play for Roscommon — could have ended up playing in Galway, or wearing the maroon.

“The home house is just on the border I suppose,” said Conor, sounding unconvinced that any sliding doors moment ever occurred. “No, I don’t think that was ever a runner to be honest. Pearses is closer to us so it was always Pearses since a young, young age.”

Living on the border has added undeniable spice for the Dalys whenever Roscommon and Galway teams meet. At club level, Pádraig Pearses and Galway champions Mountbellew-Moylough had a pretty fiery Connacht semi-final encounter last month.

Pat Flanagan’s Pearses won it but the referee had to be escorted off the pitch after a series of controversial decisions. Seven players from Mountbellew-Moylough reportedly face potential disciplinary action.

Daly hasn’t much to add other than they’re grateful to have advanced. Ask him about the much-travelled Flanagan and his mood immediately brightens.

“I know he looks fiery on the line or whatever but he’s very calm around the dressing-room, he just has a very good way of dealing with players,” said Daly of the former Offaly, Sligo, and Westmeath manager who guided Pádraig Pearses to their first-ever county title in 2019.

“He just gains the respect of all players, whether young or old. He has a good way of dealing with people I suppose. That’s probably what he’s brought mostly, serious respect and people trust what he’s saying.”

Opponents Knockmore have more pedigree in the provincial competition, winning it three times, most recently in 1996.

“Winning two in a row in Mayo speaks for itself,” said Daly. “They have three or four players involved in an All-Ireland final for Mayo last year so when you have that quality in your ranks, it’s something we mightn’t necessarily have on an individual basis.”

Pádraig Pearses do have the Dalys though, all four of them; Niall, Conor, Ronan, and Lorcan. The first three are committed to playing with Roscommon again this year and Lorcan may yet receive a call up given his strong form.

“Lorcan I suppose doesn’t always get the praise he deserves,” claimed Conor. “He’s having a good season. He’s had a good two or three years for Pearses. That’s a few players of his age group, 22, 23, that have had good years and we’re depending on the likes of Lorcan and those other lads to give the performances and get the victories.”