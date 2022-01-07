Subs see Galway past Mayo to earn Connacht League final berth

Pádraic Joyce enjoyed his first win in this derby fixture as Tribesmen manager thanks to a string of late points in the last quarter from Matthew Tierney, Shane Walsh, Tomo Culhane, and Paul Kelly
Subs see Galway past Mayo to earn Connacht League final berth

Dylan Canny of Galway reacts after his attempt on goal goes wide during the Connacht FBD League semi-final match between Mayo and Galway at the NUI Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome in Bekan, Mayo. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Fri, 07 Jan, 2022 - 20:43
Mike Finnerty

Connacht League semi-final: Galway 0-17 Mayo 0-13 

A flying finish from Galway saw them book a ticket to the FBD Connacht League final at the expense of Mayo at the NUI Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome in Bekan.

Pádraic Joyce enjoyed his first win in this derby fixture as Tribesmen manager thanks to a string of late points in the last quarter from Matthew Tierney, Shane Walsh, Tomo Culhane, and Paul Kelly.

Mayo, in contrast, faded out of contention in the closing stages and only managed a single point in the last 20 minutes — a free from impressive substitute Ryan O’Donoghue in the 69th minute.

The winners also led at half-time by 0-10 to 0-7 in front of 300 spectators.

Mayo had started brightly with early scores from the impressive duo of Fergal Boland and debutant Sam Callinan, but Galway quickly took the initiative back and led by 0-5 to 0-3 at the first water-break.

Wandering full-forward Damien Comer (2) and Johnny Heaney kicked the pick of their scores as Galway defended deep and in numbers to frustrate Mayo’s inexperienced forwards.

The second quarter was a similar story with Mayo’s only score from play arriving from Frank Irwin while Fionan Duffy converted three frees.

James Horan introduced All-Star attacker O’Donoghue at the break and he made an instant impact, shooting three quickfire points (two from frees) to close the gap to the bare minimum.

Galway only led by 0-13 to 0-12 at the second water-break but Joyce sprung the likes of Kieran Molloy, Kelly, Culhane, and Walsh from the bench and they all helped to turn the tide.

The winners dominated the last quarter as Mayo tired and excellent points from Culhane and Kelly, in particular, saw Galway book their place in the Connacht League decider next weekend.

Galway: C Flaherty; J Glynn, S Fitzgerald, L Silke; J Heaney (0-2), D McHugh, C McDaid; N Daly, M Tierney (0-3, ‘45); C McWalter, P Conroy (0-3, 1s/l), F Ó Laoi; R Finnerty (0-3, 3fs), D Comer (0-2), D Conneely (0-1, 1f).

Subs: J McLoughlin for Daly (HT); T Gill for McDaid (HT); T Culhane (0-1) for Conneely (HT); P Kelly (0-1) for Finnerty (47); K Molloy for Glynn (inj, 50); S Walsh (0-1, 1f) for Comer (50); J McGrath for Silke (57); L Costello for Tierney (60).

Mayo: R Byrne; D McHugh, P O’Hora, S Callinan (0-1); P Durcan, M Plunkett, E McLaughlin; C O’Shea, J Flynn; F Boland (0-2), D O’Connor, F Irwin (0-1); J Healy, F Duffy (0-4, 4fs), J Mahon.

Subs: R O’Donoghue (0-5, 4fs) for Mahon (HT); P Heneghan for Healy (HT); R Brickenden for Plunkett (HT); C Loftus for Duffy (47); S Coen for Durcan (51); R Keane for McHugh (51); M Ruane for Irwin (51); D Coen for Callinan (68).

Referee: J Gilmartin (Sligo).

More in this section

Mark Kennefick appointed Glen Rovers manager for 2022 Mark Kennefick appointed Glen Rovers manager for 2022
Cork v Kerry - EirGrid Munster GAA Football U20 Championship Final Keith Ricken names just five players from Munster final defeat in his first Cork XV
Changing of the guard: Analysing the 10 new managers in Gaelic football Changing of the guard: Analysing the 10 new managers in Gaelic football
#Galway GAA#Mayo GAA#Gaelic Football
<p>Kilmallock manager Tony Considine and Paudie O'Brien. Picture: INPHO/Ben Whitley</p>

Paudie O'Brien's Limerick closure: 'I'd like to think I got every inch out of myself'

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices