Subs see Galway past Mayo to earn Connacht League final berth

Connacht League semi-final: Galway 0-17 Mayo 0-13

A flying finish from Galway saw them book a ticket to the FBD Connacht League final at the expense of Mayo at the NUI Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome in Bekan.

Pádraic Joyce enjoyed his first win in this derby fixture as Tribesmen manager thanks to a string of late points in the last quarter from Matthew Tierney, Shane Walsh, Tomo Culhane, and Paul Kelly.

Mayo, in contrast, faded out of contention in the closing stages and only managed a single point in the last 20 minutes — a free from impressive substitute Ryan O’Donoghue in the 69th minute.

The winners also led at half-time by 0-10 to 0-7 in front of 300 spectators.

Mayo had started brightly with early scores from the impressive duo of Fergal Boland and debutant Sam Callinan, but Galway quickly took the initiative back and led by 0-5 to 0-3 at the first water-break.

Wandering full-forward Damien Comer (2) and Johnny Heaney kicked the pick of their scores as Galway defended deep and in numbers to frustrate Mayo’s inexperienced forwards.

The second quarter was a similar story with Mayo’s only score from play arriving from Frank Irwin while Fionan Duffy converted three frees.

James Horan introduced All-Star attacker O’Donoghue at the break and he made an instant impact, shooting three quickfire points (two from frees) to close the gap to the bare minimum.

Galway only led by 0-13 to 0-12 at the second water-break but Joyce sprung the likes of Kieran Molloy, Kelly, Culhane, and Walsh from the bench and they all helped to turn the tide.

The winners dominated the last quarter as Mayo tired and excellent points from Culhane and Kelly, in particular, saw Galway book their place in the Connacht League decider next weekend.

Galway: C Flaherty; J Glynn, S Fitzgerald, L Silke; J Heaney (0-2), D McHugh, C McDaid; N Daly, M Tierney (0-3, ‘45); C McWalter, P Conroy (0-3, 1s/l), F Ó Laoi; R Finnerty (0-3, 3fs), D Comer (0-2), D Conneely (0-1, 1f).

Subs: J McLoughlin for Daly (HT); T Gill for McDaid (HT); T Culhane (0-1) for Conneely (HT); P Kelly (0-1) for Finnerty (47); K Molloy for Glynn (inj, 50); S Walsh (0-1, 1f) for Comer (50); J McGrath for Silke (57); L Costello for Tierney (60).

Mayo: R Byrne; D McHugh, P O’Hora, S Callinan (0-1); P Durcan, M Plunkett, E McLaughlin; C O’Shea, J Flynn; F Boland (0-2), D O’Connor, F Irwin (0-1); J Healy, F Duffy (0-4, 4fs), J Mahon.

Subs: R O’Donoghue (0-5, 4fs) for Mahon (HT); P Heneghan for Healy (HT); R Brickenden for Plunkett (HT); C Loftus for Duffy (47); S Coen for Durcan (51); R Keane for McHugh (51); M Ruane for Irwin (51); D Coen for Callinan (68).

Referee: J Gilmartin (Sligo).