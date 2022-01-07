Paudie O'Brien's Limerick closure: 'I'd like to think I got every inch out of myself'

Considering that one of John Kiely's first acts as Limerick senior manager was to drop Paudie O'Brien, ending the Kilmallock man's career at just 26 and costing him All-Ireland medals, he could easily hold a grudge.

O'Brien admits it did take some time to get over that setback in late 2016, believing for years that he was good enough to earn a recall, but at this stage, he has what he terms 'closure'.

"Sure you're angry, you're sad, you're pissed off, you're resentful, it's everything," said O'Brien reflecting on that period. "But when I look back on it myself now, I know I gave it absolutely everything. I'd like to think I got every inch out of myself."

O'Brien takes comfort too from the fact that he played in several All-Ireland quarter-finals and semi-finals, lining out in the 2013 Munster final breakthrough.

"I did have my chances (to win an All-Ireland), it's not like I had no influence on it," he reasoned.

The warmth with which he speaks about Kiely now is surprising all the same.

"I would always judge someone on when you lose games, moreso than when you win them, and I was very impressed with him the few times they have lost," said O'Brien, referencing the three-time All-Ireland winning manager's good grace. "He speaks very well and the onus is always on them to go out and give a performance, there's no blaming X, Y, or Z. They get on with things as best they can."

Given Limerick's domination of the inter-county scene, another Limerick team winning a Munster title would be no great surprise though Kilmallock are underdogs for the AIB provincial club decider with Ballygunner.

O'Brien maintained that, in reality, a Limerick club team going well has little to do with what's happening at inter-county level.

"To be honest, it's probably more coincidental than anything," he said. "We don't mimic what the Limerick lads do. How could you mimic something like that? To be fair to the (county) lads that we have involved with us, they come back in and they're very conscious that this is our setup, this is our identity. They don't want to come in and pick holes in it and say, 'We do it better here' or 'We do this differently', there's none of that. We kind of do things our way. I'd say the overall standard of the Limerick championship is a fairer reflection of where Limerick hurling is, moreso than our group of players."

O'Brien was a selector with the Limerick U20s in 2020 though is a long way off hanging up his hurley. He was part of the Kilmallock team that lost the 2015 All-Ireland final to Ballyhale Shamrocks and, who knows, with Munster and Leinster on opposite sides of the All-Ireland semi-finals draw, the two clubs could yet meet again in next month's national final.

"Of course, it's a huge regret," said O'Brien of that All-Ireland setback. "It's not what you want to be remembered for but we are also conscious of the fact that it happened and you have to get on with it, you move on. There are probably only seven or eight of those lads there now. We are not going to carry any baggage for the rest of them, they are trying to make their own history now. If we ever get to that stage again, it will be a totally different group of lads trying to make their own history."