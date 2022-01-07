Mark Kennefick appointed Glen Rovers manager for 2022

Mark Kennefick is the new Glen Rovers senior hurling manager.

Kennefick succeeds Ian Lynam who stepped away last month after only one year at the helm, although it must be noted that Lynam had been involved as coach for six of the seven years his predecessor Richie Kelleher was at the helm.

Kennefick takes the senior job after a successful year with the club's minor (U17) and U18 teams, both of which he managed to Cork Premier 1 county titles. He was also involved in the Glen's 2017 county minor title success.

The Glen, who have come up short in the last three Cork senior hurling finals, last tasted Cork senior hurling success in 2019.