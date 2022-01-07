Keith Ricken names just five players from Munster final defeat in his first Cork XV

There are just five survivors from the side who were comprehensively beaten by Kerry in last year's Munster SFC final
Keith Ricken names just five players from Munster final defeat in his first Cork XV

Cork manager Keith Ricken

Fri, 07 Jan, 2022 - 12:50
Joel Slattery

Keith Ricken has given opportunities for new players to impress as he named his first team as senior football manager as the Rebels travel to Clare to take on the Banner in the opening round of the McGrath Cup (Miltown Malbay, 2pm).

There are just five survivors from the side who were comprehensively beaten by Kerry in last year's Munster SFC final - with Sean Meehan, Cian Kiely, Sean Powter, Brian Hurley, Daniel Dineen all seeing January football to kick-start the 2022 campaign.

Éire Óg clubman Christopher Kelly gets a chance between the sticks as he looks to stake a claim on the jersey owned by Micheal Martin in recent seasons while Joe Grimes, who was part of the Clonakilty side who reached the Premier SFC final, lines out at midfield.

Diarmuid Phelan, who started last year's All-Ireland U20 FC semi-final defeat to Offaly is also named in the starting line-up, while also from that team Cillian O’Donovan and David Buckley will be on the bench for Saturday's clash.

Meanwhile, Clare boss Colm Collins has handed debuts to Darragh Connelly (Ennistymon) and Mark McInerney (Eire Óg) for the clash.

CLARE: Stephen Ryan; Ciaran Morrissey, Eoghan Collins, Darragh Connelly; Daniel Walsh, Alan Sweeney, Cian O’Dea; Darren O’Neill, Darragh Bohannon; Emmet McMahon, Keelan Sexton, Ciaran Downes; Mark McInerney, Joe McGann, Aaron Griffin.

CORK: Christopher Kelly (Éire Óg); Seán Powter (Douglas), Sean Meehan (Kiskeam), Paul Ring (Aghabullogue); Cian Kiely (Ballincollig), Diarmuid Phelan (Aghada), Tadhg Corkery (Cill na Martra); Shane Merrit (Mallow), Joe Grimes (Clonakilty); Danial O’Connell (Kanturk), Brian Hurley (Castlehaven), Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg); Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers), Daniel Dineen (Cill na Martra), Damien Gore (Kilmacabea).

More in this section

Ballygunner v Loughmore-Castleiney - AIB Munster GAA Hurling Senior Club Championship Semi-Final 'Nice boys win nothing': Pauric Mahony shrugs off Ballygunner critics
Dublin v Mayo - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Paul Mannion moving on as door remains shut on Dublin return
Armagh’s Niall Rowland seals the game with a late goal into an empty net 6/1/2022 Dr McKenna Cup: Strong finish wins season opener for Armagh
#Cork GAA#Clare GAA#Gaelic Football
<p>Brid Stack being presented with her GWS Giants jersey ahead of the new season</p>

'I’m just so excited': Bríd Stack to make AFLW debut on Sunday

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices