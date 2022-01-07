Keith Ricken names just five players from Munster final defeat in his first Cork XV

Keith Ricken has given opportunities for new players to impress as he named his first team as senior football manager as the Rebels travel to Clare to take on the Banner in the opening round of the McGrath Cup (Miltown Malbay, 2pm).

There are just five survivors from the side who were comprehensively beaten by Kerry in last year's Munster SFC final - with Sean Meehan, Cian Kiely, Sean Powter, Brian Hurley, Daniel Dineen all seeing January football to kick-start the 2022 campaign.