Keith Ricken names just five players from Munster final defeat in his first Cork XV

Keith Ricken has given opportunities for new players to impress as he named his first team as senior football manager as the Rebels travel to Clare to take on the Banner in the opening round of the McGrath Cup (Miltown Malbay, 2pm).
There are just five survivors from the side who were comprehensively beaten by Kerry in last year's Munster SFC final - with Sean Meehan, Cian Kiely, Sean Powter, Brian Hurley, Daniel Dineen all seeing January football to kick-start the 2022 campaign.
Éire Óg clubman Christopher Kelly gets a chance between the sticks as he looks to stake a claim on the jersey owned by Micheal Martin in recent seasons while Joe Grimes, who was part of the Clonakilty side who reached the Premier SFC final, lines out at midfield.
Diarmuid Phelan, who started last year's All-Ireland U20 FC semi-final defeat to Offaly is also named in the starting line-up, while also from that team Cillian O’Donovan and David Buckley will be on the bench for Saturday's clash.
Meanwhile, Clare boss Colm Collins has handed debuts to Darragh Connelly (Ennistymon) and Mark McInerney (Eire Óg) for the clash.
Stephen Ryan; Ciaran Morrissey, Eoghan Collins, Darragh Connelly; Daniel Walsh, Alan Sweeney, Cian O’Dea; Darren O’Neill, Darragh Bohannon; Emmet McMahon, Keelan Sexton, Ciaran Downes; Mark McInerney, Joe McGann, Aaron Griffin.
Christopher Kelly (Éire Óg); Seán Powter (Douglas), Sean Meehan (Kiskeam), Paul Ring (Aghabullogue); Cian Kiely (Ballincollig), Diarmuid Phelan (Aghada), Tadhg Corkery (Cill na Martra); Shane Merrit (Mallow), Joe Grimes (Clonakilty); Danial O’Connell (Kanturk), Brian Hurley (Castlehaven), Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg); Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers), Daniel Dineen (Cill na Martra), Damien Gore (Kilmacabea).