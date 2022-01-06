David Moran a long-term absentee for Kerry after 'nasty' injury

The groin injury sustained by David Moran in last month’s Kerry county final has placed the 33-year-old midfielder on the long-term injury list, Jack O’Connor said last night.

The Kerins O’Rahillys clubman was withdrawn seven minutes into the Kerry SFC decider, with O’Connor confirming that the two-time All-Star will be “out for a while”.

“That was a nasty injury. It had to be nasty for him to go off after seven minutes in the county final. He'd be more long-term,” replied the Kerry manager when asked about Moran’s injury status.

The returning O’Connor said he had no option but to use so many experienced players in their McGrath Cup opener such is the number of panellists either out injured or sidelined through Covid.

“That was the only team we could put out because most fellas on the bench were either coming back from injury, coming back from a holiday, or coming out of Covid.

“We had three fellas starting who never wore the jersey before at senior level. You can't throw them all in together, so it was nice that they were surrounded by fellas with a bit of experience. That is the way you have to do it.

“We'd six or seven fellas who wouldn't have seen much action the last couple of years and seven or eight regulars as you have to get the balance right.”

Early season positives for O’Connor are the collective sharpness and hunger of his players.

“The lads are very hungry, that is almost the bit that is surprising me. They are very hungry for action. That hunger shows no sign of waning. And that is great because it rubs off on others.

“Seanie O'Shea just came back from a holiday and he wanted to get into the action. He came back from a long enough flight and wanted to play. That's a great testament to him.

“There were new fellas that came back in like Jack Savage and Shane Murphy, they are mad to make their mark. That is what it is about, fellas pushing each other and raising the standards.

“All I am looking for at the moment is attitude and a bit of hunger. They are showing that and that's great.”

Kerry will be without David Clifford, among others, for next Wednesday's second Group B outing away to Tipperary on account of his involvement in the Sigerson Cup.

“It'll give other fellas a chance. Whether we make the final is irrelevant. We'll get two games out of it and see where we go from there.”