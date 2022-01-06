David Moran a long-term absentee for Kerry after 'nasty' injury

Kerry will be without David Clifford, among others, for next Wednesday's second McGrath Cup Group B outing away to Tipperary on account of his involvement in the Sigerson Cup
David Moran a long-term absentee for Kerry after 'nasty' injury

Munster Council sideline steward Tom Martin explains the new sideline rules to Kerry manager Jack O'Connor before the McGrath Cup Group B match between Kerry and Limerick at Austin Stack Park in Tralee, Kerry. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Thu, 06 Jan, 2022 - 06:00
Eoghan Cormican

The groin injury sustained by David Moran in last month’s Kerry county final has placed the 33-year-old midfielder on the long-term injury list, Jack O’Connor said last night.

The Kerins O’Rahillys clubman was withdrawn seven minutes into the Kerry SFC decider, with O’Connor confirming that the two-time All-Star will be “out for a while”.

“That was a nasty injury. It had to be nasty for him to go off after seven minutes in the county final. He'd be more long-term,” replied the Kerry manager when asked about Moran’s injury status.

The returning O’Connor said he had no option but to use so many experienced players in their McGrath Cup opener such is the number of panellists either out injured or sidelined through Covid.

“That was the only team we could put out because most fellas on the bench were either coming back from injury, coming back from a holiday, or coming out of Covid.

“We had three fellas starting who never wore the jersey before at senior level. You can't throw them all in together, so it was nice that they were surrounded by fellas with a bit of experience. That is the way you have to do it.

“We'd six or seven fellas who wouldn't have seen much action the last couple of years and seven or eight regulars as you have to get the balance right.” 

Early season positives for O’Connor are the collective sharpness and hunger of his players.

“The lads are very hungry, that is almost the bit that is surprising me. They are very hungry for action. That hunger shows no sign of waning. And that is great because it rubs off on others.

“Seanie O'Shea just came back from a holiday and he wanted to get into the action. He came back from a long enough flight and wanted to play. That's a great testament to him.

“There were new fellas that came back in like Jack Savage and Shane Murphy, they are mad to make their mark. That is what it is about, fellas pushing each other and raising the standards.

“All I am looking for at the moment is attitude and a bit of hunger. They are showing that and that's great.” 

Kerry will be without David Clifford, among others, for next Wednesday's second Group B outing away to Tipperary on account of his involvement in the Sigerson Cup.

“It'll give other fellas a chance. Whether we make the final is irrelevant. We'll get two games out of it and see where we go from there.”

More in this section

David Clifford scores a goal despite Luke Murphy 5/1/2022 Munster GAA to refund Kerry and Limerick fans over livestream crash
Rachel Bannon and Margo Heffernan with John Dermody for the coin toss 19/12/2021 Gailltír boost as captain Margo Heffernan fit for All-Ireland final
Patrice Diggin: 'Liz is due in less than a month... We were in dire straits that day' Patrice Diggin: 'Liz is due in less than a month... We were in dire straits that day'
#Kerry GAA#Gaelic Football#Munster GAA
<p>Stefan Okunbor of Kerry catches the throw-in ahead of Darragh Tracey of Limerick during the McGrath Cup Group B match between Kerry and Limerick at Austin Stack Park in Tralee, Kerry. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile</p>

Jack O'Connor's Kerry return off to flying start as Clifford brothers lead the way

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices