Ulster GAA secretary wants ‘time-based approach' to be used instead of steps rule

Ulster Council secretary Brian McAvoy has called on the GAA’s Standing Committee on Playing Rules to delete the ‘four steps’ rule and instead introduce a time-based approach for governing how long a player can hold onto possession for.

The GAA rulebook permits a player in possession to carry the ball “in the hand for a maximum of four consecutive steps or held in the hand for no longer than the time needed to take four steps”.

McAvoy, in his annual report, said referees are “understandably” choosing to ignore the four steps rule as to implement it would lead to “chaos”.

The Ulster secretary maintains that the vast majority of footballers are taking between seven and eight steps when moving unimpeded, adding that the rule has failed to keep pace with the evolution of Gaelic football.

McAvoy would like to see a time-based approach replace the current steps-based rule, calling on the Standing Committee on Playing Rules to experiment with the former either this year or next.

“Where a rule can’t be enforced it shouldn’t be there,” McAvoy said of the four-step rule.

“Some players move so fast that it would be almost impossible for a referee to count steps in real time, especially when he has so many other matters of which to be mindful. A ‘time-based’ approach rather than a ‘steps-based’ approach is obviously the approach.

“I therefore believe that the GAA’s Standing Committee on Playing Rules should consider the issue of steps in Gaelic football with a view to bringing forward a proposal for experimentation in 2022 or 2023.”

The Canadian County Committee brought a motion to Congress 2020 seeking to rewrite the rule by replacing “four steps” with “two seconds”. The motion, however, received just 9% support, with McAvoy stating that such a fundamental rule change will not be countenanced without first being trialled.

“The rule has been in place for many years and in relation to hurling it largely continues to fulfil its purpose. The same, however, cannot be said for football,” the Ulster secretary continued.

“It was introduced in an era when ‘catch and kick’ was the norm and for a player to take even four steps was something of a rarity. But the game has evolved – it has changed form a game of ‘catch and kick’ to a possession game and the rule has failed to keep pace with the evolution of the game.

“In the modern era a player can have taken four steps before you have time to blink and if a referee in Gaelic football attempted to implement the rule there would be chaos. They therefore, understandably, choose to ignore it. Rarely is a player in possession of the ball penalised for over-carrying.”