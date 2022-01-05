Stefan Okunbor and Pa Warren named in strong Kerry side for McGrath Cup opener

Stefan Okunbor will make his Kerry senior debut in this evening’s McGrath Gup Group B fixture at home to Limerick (Austin Stack Park, 7pm).
Okunbor wore the green and gold at U20 level under returning senior boss Jack O’Connor, but his transition to senior level was stalled by his decision in late 2018 to sign with AFL club Geelong Cats.
The Na Gaeil clubman returned home to Ireland in September of last year and despite the Tralee club’s involvement in the Munster intermediate football decider the weekend after next, Okunbor has been selected at midfield for this evening’s McGrath Cup opener.
The recently recalled Shane Murphy is named between the sticks for what will be his first Kerry appearance since 2018. Dan O’Donoghue, another to be drafted into the Kerry fold upon Jack’s return to the hotseat, is selected at right corner-back.
The Kerry line-up includes eight players - Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan, Mike Breen, Dara Moynihan, Stephen O’Brien, Paudie Clifford, David Clifford, and Paul Geaney - who started last August’s All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Tyrone.
Gavin Crowley, Killian Spillane, and Adrian Spillane are three more players from this evening’s team who featured off the bench during the extra-time defeat to the eventual All-Ireland champions.
There is a rare start for Gneeveguilla’s Pa Warren in the half-back line, while the bench includes Paul O’Shea from last season’s U20 side.
Shane Murphy; Dan O’Donoghue, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan; Pa Warren, Mike Breen Gavin Crowley; Stefan Okunbor, Adrian Spillane; Dara Moynihan Paudie Clifford Stephen O’Brien; Killian Spillane; David Clifford Paul Geaney.
Donal O'Sullivan; Jim Liston, Luke Murphy, Maurice O'Sullivan; Tony McCarthy, Cillian Fahy, Colm McSweeney; Darragh Tracey, Adrian Enright; Padraig De Brún, James Naughton, Dara Noonan; Peter Nash, Robbie Bourke, Hugh Bourke.