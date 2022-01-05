Cork footballer's season opener moved to Saturday as Wicklow-Meath called off

Saturday's O'Byrne Cup game between Wicklow and Meath has been called off, the Leinster Council has announced.

The game, due to take place at Bray Emmetts GAA club, was one of five matches in the competition originally down for decision on Saturday.

With both teams down to play next Wednesday and the following Saturday, it is unclear when - or if - the game will be refixed.

This clash is already the second game this year to be postponed with the McGrath Cup meeting of Clare and Waterford also called off last weekend.

It comes as the Munster Council announced late on Tuesday that the weekend's clash between Cork and Clare will now take place on Saturday, having been originally fixed as a midweek game.

The clash at Hennessy Memorial Park Miltown Malbay will have a 2pm throw-in.

Elsewhere, the remaining weekend games in Leinster sees eight counties get 2022 up and running as Kildare host Westmeath, Longford welcome Louth, Dublin travell to O'Connor Park to take on Offaly and the clash of Wexford and Laois at Enniscorthy.

The Gaelic football season did get going on Monday with Sligo's win over Leitrim in the FBD Connacht Senior Football League preliminary round clash at the Connacht GAA Air Dome.

The action on the field continues on Wednesday with Jack O'Connor's return to the Kerry sideline when Limerick travel to the Kingdom as the McGrath Cup belatedly gets underway.