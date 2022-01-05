What is top of Jack O’Connor’s Kerry wishlist?

3,441 days since his last competitive game in charge of the Kerry senior footballers, Jack O’Connor steps back onto the sideline at Austin Stack Park this evening for his third coming as Kingdom boss.

Covid-positive panel members, injuries, and the club-tied Austin Stacks quartet means O’Connor and his management team are somewhat restricted in terms of the number of players they can look at across their two McGrath Cup Group B games this Wednesday evening and next, and possibly a final outing on Saturday, January 15.

That’s not to say there isn’t plenty Kerry can achieve and take from the county’s first proper involvement in the pre-season competition since 2017 (Kerry did field a team in the 2020 edition of the McGrath Cup, but this was a developmental side made up of several U20 players and overseen by then Kerry U20 manager John Sugrue).

If O’Connor does have a McGrath Cup wishlist, one suspects it might contain some of the following:

Improved competition for the number one shirt and an improved kick-out strategy

Shane Ryan was Kerry’s first-choice goalkeeper during Peter Keane’s reign, but O’Connor’s decision to recall Dr Crokes’ Shane Murphy, who was between the sticks for most of the 2018 Championship, means the new management are determined to assess all options for a position that has been a source of uncertainty in recent times.

With the Kerry team for this evening’s 7pm throw-in at home to Limerick not yet named, it remains to be seen who will command the number one shirt in Tralee. Might the county’s McGrath Cup outings also give an indication of the kick-out strategy management are hoping to implement later in the season.

Start down the road towards a settled defensive spine

Newcomer Dylan Casey has been widely mentioned as a likely addition to Kerry’s full-back line for the 2022 season, but we’ll not see sight of the tigeish corner-back during the McGrath Cup owing to Austin Stacks’ involvement in the Munster club decider.

East Kerry’s two-time county championship winning captain Dan O’Donoghue is another defender O’Connor picked up the phone to in recent weeks and someone who’s likely to be given game-time either this evening or next Wednesday in Thurles.

When assessing Kerry’s defensive issues last June, former Kingdom defenders Barry O’Shea and Stephen Stack cited a lack of trust and communication among the players filling the jerseys numbered two through seven, not to mention a lack of ruthlessness.

Will it be a case of new year, same faults, or can the foundation towards a settled and robust Kerry defence be laid in the coming weeks to ensure there’s a different narrative surrounding the Kingdom this year?

Rejuvenation of old faces

O’Connor has a rich history of successfully bringing players — be they retired or simply not wanted by his predecessor — back into the Kerry fold, William Kirby (2004) and Mike McCarthy (2009) the two names that immediately spring to mind.

Who will it be in 2022?

It was during the 2010 McGrath Cup that James O’Donoghue first made his mark for the Kerry seniors. Might his be the latest inter-county career that O’Connor breathes fresh life into.

The obvious player is the returning Jack Savage, who was superb in both his work-rate and kicking during Kerins O’Rahillys run to last year’s Kerry county final.

Winning ugly

In the two championship games across 2020 and 2021 where Kerry had every inch of their being challenged, they twice came up short. On both occasions were they outfought.

Neither this evening’s visit of Limerick nor next week’s trip to Thurles are knockout Championship ties, but there’s something to be said for showing an appetite and an ability to grind out victories in difficult winter elements on the first and second Wednesdays of the new year.

The Limerick team, meanwhile, for this evening’s McGrath Cup opener contains just five players — goalkeeper Donal O’Sullivan, centre-back Cillian Fahy, midfielder Darragh Treacy, and the inside pair of Robbie and Hugh Bourke — who began the county’s Munster SFC semi-final defeat to Cork last July.

Limerick: D O’Sullivan; J Liston, L Murphy, M O’Sullivan; T McCarthy, C Fahy, C McSweeney; D Treacy, A Enright; P De Brún, J Naughton, D Noonan; P Nash, R Bourke, H Bourke.

Subs: A O’Sullivan, E Sherlock, L O’Sullivan, D Kelly, B Coleman, R O’Brien, J Hayes, S Barry, D Ranahan.