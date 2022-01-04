Chance for 'exciting young talent' to shine in Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling Cup

After missing out on last year due to the pandemic, the pre-season competition for the Munster hurling counties returns this week as the teams and their respective managements continue their preparations for the Allianz League.

Reverting to straight knock-out from the usual league format, the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling Cup throws in on Saturday with new managers Colm Bonnar and Stephen Molumphy getting a first look at their charges as Tipperary travel to Tralee to play Kerry (2pm).

The winners will travel to play the All-Ireland champions Limerick in the semi-final on Friday, January 14 at the TUS Gaelic Grounds in the Shannonsiders' first game since last year’s All-Ireland final win over Cork (7pm).

At the same time in the other semi-final, Clare will host Waterford under lights at Sixmilebridge.

Kieran Kingston's Rebels are not taking part in the competition as they are scheduled to have a team holiday.

“The Munster Council is pleased to facilitate this pre-season competition for our counties as it provides participating teams with a great opportunity to prepare for the very competitive Allianz League starting in early February," Munster GAA Chairman Liam Lenihan said, launching the competition.

"Great work is been done by Coaching and Games Development in all Munster counties and this competition gives counties the opportunity to introduce exciting young talent into their team set-up and give them a flavour of the standards required at the top level. Thanks to Co-Op Superstores for their continued support as competition sponsor and we look forward to working with them in the weeks ahead.”

Added, Liam O’Flaherty, Head Of Dairygold Agri Business said: “We are delighted to join forces once again with Munster GAA in what is a most exciting and competitive era for hurling in Munster. Through our network of retail stores and our online store coopsuperstores.ie our business is connected with the GAA across all communities. Supporting Munster hurling is a natural fit for Co-Op Superstores and Dairygold and we look forward to another great competition this year.”