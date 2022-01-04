'Huge' boost for Ballygiblin as AFL star Mark Keane set to play in Munster final

AFL footballer Mark Keane will line out in this Sunday’s Munster Club JHC final, the Ballygiblin management have confirmed.

The 21-year-old Collingwood clubman returned home to Ireland in recent weeks for the Christmas holidays and has since fallen back in with the team he helped to Cork junior hurling glory in November.

Keane’s return to the Ballygiblin fold ahead of Sunday’s provincial decider against neighbours Skeheenarinky of Tipperary has been described as a “huge” boost by Ballygiblin coach Ronan Dwane.

Keane was outstanding at centre-back during Ballygiblin’s Avondhu divisional final, county semi-final, and county final wins, but missed their subsequent Munster semi-final victory over Limerick’s Caherline as he had flown back out to Australia for pre-season training with Collingwood.

Ballygiblin full back Fionn Herlihy (captain) and team celebrates with the cup after after their county title win

“Mark is back for Christmas and we are delighted to have him. He is a huge player for us and we are absolutely delighted that he is available for the game on Sunday,” said Ballygiblin coach Ronan Dwane.

Keane’s pre-Christmas exploits with the Ballygiblin hurlers are all the more impressive when one considers that he had not played hurling in the three years prior to being involved in their county final run.

“Mark is a very determined individual, he is a fella that can turn his hand to most things. He is a very talented sportsman, has a good temperament for the games, and is very capable at a number of different sports, as he has shown.”

The Ballygiblin-Skeheenarinky Munster junior final throws-in at 1.30pm this Sunday in Mallow. Both clubs are chasing a first Munster crown.