Spurned: The only-in-journalism words that need to be retired from match reports

A thousand thanks to the Press Box podcast for one of the sneaky highlights of 2021: Its list of only-in-journalism words.

Hosts Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker started this recurring feature with the gradations of ‘beleaguered’ as applied to public figures — from ‘increasingly beleaguered’ on to ‘embattled’, which usually anticipates a resignation.

They then moved onto other terms usually encountered not in everyday conversation but solely in journalism: Breaking silence. Scion. Lauds. Titular.

The list goes on and on, with many of the terms depressingly familiar to any journalist from his or her own copy, your correspondent included.

Of course, nothing would do me to draw up a list of words used in Gaelic games coverage that could do with early retirement. To help I’ve offered alternatives.

For the increasingly beleaguered.

Spurn

A good place to begin, as this is a term which has lost its original meaning — ‘to reject with disdain or contempt: Scorn’ — in its general use in relation to scoring opportunities: ‘He/she spurned the opportunity to equalise.’ This is hardly the way to describe a goal chance missed, surely? When was the last time you saw a forward sky the ball towards the corner-flag rather than the goal and declaim ‘Fie, a plague on both your houses’ before stalking crossly from the field?

Now that’s disdain.

Solution: Miss.

Adding to woes

A turning point in a game occurs, a sending-off or a missed penalty, and it’s described as adding to a team’s woes.

There’s a small but crucial point missed here: To add to woes there have to be some woes that are pre-existing, and the obvious challenge is to distinguish where one set of woes start and the next set begins. Therefore this is a description that sometimes is simply used incorrectly, but that situation can be rectified easily enough.

Solution: Saddened an already distraught company.

Rued

This term I retire with some reluctance, as the term ‘they were left to rue missed chances’ conjures up images of 19th-century actors chewing the scenery in a production of East Lynne, rather than disappointed hurlers moaning about the wide count.

Solution: Regretted.

Midfield/centre field/wing-half-back

This is a substantive nomenclature issue more than a grammatical one. Which of these terms is correct, midfielder or centrefielder? The former carries a whiff of soccer, the latter a trace of baseball, with neither hurling nor Gaelic football able to land a solid claim to ownership.

As for the abomination that is wing-half-back, let us never speak of it again.

Solution: The number 8 (or 9) popped up with a score.

The clubman

Mmm. This is the first appearance of the rhetorical figure known as elegant variation. By which we mean a reluctance to say a player’s name too often when reporting a game. This leads to the ‘clubman’ motif. This is a path that often leads to increasingly complex descriptions (“the Peaky Blinder-headed left-legger”, etc). News flash: There’s no need to describe a player 11 different ways in a match report. The name will do.

Solution: Player name, simple as.

Kick ball

A collapsing of the sentence, “He/she played football”, in favour of some vaguely folksy hinting at the true spirit of the game — ie, “he kicked ball as a boy with the Tuatha Dé Danann”, suggesting an insight into Ireland’s ancient game on the part of the player. And, by osmosis, the writer as well. Hence its attractiveness to reporters of every stripe.

Solution: He/she played football.

Stylist

A sort-of equivalent to ‘kick ball’ in the coverage of hurling. Any player who can take a sideline cut or score points from play while out the field can be taken as a stylist, a term which ignores the fact that every player has his or her own style. The fallibility of the term is shown by the fact that defenders are rarely, if ever, called stylish.

Solution: He/she played hurling/camogie.

Togged in, out, or on

This is an interesting geographical challenge. I have seen west of Ireland GAA players being described as togging in, Dublin players as togging on, and denizens of the deep south as togging out.

On balance this is allowable because it gives that kind of regional flavouring that distinguishes the best coverage from the blandness of the majority. It’d be interesting to see the demarcation lines of in/on/out mapped out across and around county lines. It would explain a lot.

Solution: Leave it as it is.

Physicality

A complete no-no. Not to be entertained in any way. An abomination.

This is on a par with the use of criminality in other contexts, an unnecessary complication used to cover a multiple of sins (or crimes, come to think of it). Physicality is an unnecessary description of one team’s superiority over its opponents and can be easily replaced.

Solution: One team was stronger than the other.

Ghosting

One of the last refuges of the scoundrel. This expression is generally used when an enterprising wing-back pops up as lonely as an oyster on the opposing 14m line, the goal yawning before them. The reason ‘ghosting’ is used is because the reporter hasn’t noticed at all where this wing-back has come from: He or she might as well have crawled up out of a manhole.

Note: It has nothing to do with cutting off communication on social media unilaterally (if only, says you).

Solution: The player materialised deep in the opposing half.

Harrowing

This is the description often described to heavy defeats but should be avoided at all costs. For one thing, to harrow is to break up earth with an implement — like ploughing — which is not quite the same thing as a heartbreaking loss. For another, it can refer to a brief period spent by Jesus in the fires of hell before ascending to heaven, which sounds an excessive way to describe a one-point defeat.

Solution: Disappointing.

Decimated

As we’re at it... I’m aware that there are many bores abroad who like to point out that this is a term which derived from a particular practice in the legions of ancient Rome, that of one soldier in 10 being killed by his comrades for disciplinary reasons. (I am aware of these bores because I happen to be one of them.) Therefore a county team cannot be decimated by injury unless one player in 10 has been murdered by their team-mates.

And even allowing for inter-club rivalries, that sounds extreme.

Solution: Depleted.

Turn the screw/Up the ante

A part of me always welcomes ‘turning the screw’ in GAA coverage, because it sounds as though the reporter is paying tribute to Henry James’s best-known novel rather than the torture machines of the Spanish Inquisition.

As for upping the ante, while we’d all love to think we have an Ocean’s 11-level command of gambling jargon, clearly this is not the case.

Furthermore, with the increasing unease among all ‘stakeholders’ with the pernicious growth in online gambling, it can only be a matter of time before this expression is outlawed totally.

Solution: The tension increased.

Hurl

(Weary sigh).

For the last time, consult a dictionary.

Solution: Hurley.