Croke Park chief Peter McKenna: ‘If we’re down to 5k instead of 82k, that’s a massive hit’

2022 had been set up as the ‘year of the rebound’ for the GAA through a full restoration of services on the back of record-breaking growth.

But just as the new year came sullenly into view, positive forecasts pointing to unprecedented commercial activity at Croke Park were set ablaze by a returning wave of uncertainty across the sports sector.

Before Omicron the key performance indicators showed certain category tickets had already sold out at Croke Park, with sponsorship valuations returning to 100% after a two-year dip.

Crowds would come spilling back in greater numbers after a two-year absence of capacity audiences, and then there was the commercial cherry on top: Millions of euros in concert revenue on the back of seven sold out shows.

To put that into context, that is up to 560k tickets already sold out for a record-breaking run of performances by Garth Brooks (five) and Ed Sheeran (two) — which even by the GAA’s standards would result in unprecedented revenue gains.

Off the fields of play and entertainment, this was set to be the year when the GAA climbed from under the yoke of Government subvention, and with it, a restoration to full autonomy.

It wouldn’t all be plain sailing, of course — there was the significant matter of going out to members in February to report losses of €33m for 2021, following the €34m deficit for 2020 — but the sharp bounce-back would already be spiking its way northwards.

Then a more familiar spike washed in, and on December 17, the latest pitiless wave of pandemic struck and the Government announced another limiting of audiences to 5,000 — no matter the size of venue.

Such a ruling — should it remain for a significant part of 2022 — will be catastrophic for the GAA and its commercial director Peter McKenna who expressed the importance of crowds to Croke Park coffers.

“Tickets have been our real problem, if crowds are not allowed and we’re down to 5k instead of 82k, that’s a massive hit,” explained the stadium director at Croke Park.

The prospect of such a disastrous outcome for the GAA comes just a number of weeks after a series of successful capacity audience achievements for rugby and soccer internationals at the Aviva Stadium.

In comments to the Irish Examiner last week the official line from Government didn’t offer much hope of a speedy restoration to full capacities, when the Department of Sport said that only “at the right time” would it examine a gradual return “to build attendances back-up”.

The Department’s comments came on the back of criticism by chairman of the ‘Return-to-Spectate’ stadium working group, Martin Murphy, about the ‘disproportionate blunt instrument’ methodology of limiting all venues to 5,000 capacities.

McKenna — who is a central member of the group — and Murphy, know too well that graduated returns of crowds will likely be another pain-staking process.

As Croke Park sweats over upcoming National League fixtures, the Aviva Stadium is staring down the barrel of tiny crowds at three Six Nations matches at Lansdowne Road in February.

Such uncertainty about how this is going to play out — with communications between the stadium working group and the Government continuing behind the scenes over Christmas — make the business of forecasting financials for the year ahead almost impossible.

“We try to forecast these outcomes on three different scenarios — optimistic, middle of the road, and pessimistic,” McKenna told the Irish Examiner.

Right now, the GAA is clinging to ‘optimistic’ which is based on the significant business activations that are in place and a number of early commercial morale boosts through ticketing and commercial activations.

“Premium seat and suite customers have been extraordinarily loyal, so we’ve actually sold out for 2022 — we have no boxes for sale, for example,” he declares.

“Our premium seats sales shows that people have said: ‘Yeah, we’re going to stick with you.’

“So that’s sold out despite the year we’ve just had, and the previous year we had, which really is an extraordinary thing.

“To have uncertainty around games, and whether people can go to games, it’s still brilliant and gives a real morale boost.”

Along with All-Ireland finals, concerts are the big league for the GAA – in 2019, before Covid, the Association reported its largest ever profits (€74m), bolstered by two sell-out Westlife shows at HQ.

To emphasise the potential value for this year, the seven sold out shows — two by Sheeran and five by Brooks — could be valued as high as €45m in total for the artists, promoter, venue, and exchequer.

McKenna reasons “it won’t be like this every year” (so many concerts in the same year) but, Covid-allowing, the potential to welcome 560k music fans to Croke Park, having paid top dime for a ticket, is considerable.

McKenna and the GAA have also been looking forward to a surge in sponsorship values which were impacted over the past two years, but not as heavily indexed as other sporting assets outside of the GAA and Irish sport.

“We know that our sponsors have been extraordinarily supportive,” he continues.

“The type of feel we got from them, and it was a huge boost to morale, to be honest, said to us: ‘Well, we invest in the GAA because the GAA represents the community, the community is suffering, the tribe are in pain and we’re going to stick with you’.

“So we were getting roughly 80c to the euro from our sponsorship deals which is an over-index to what’s happening in the UK for example — so sponsors have been strongly supportive.”

Broadcast revenues through RTÉ and Sky deals haven’t been impacted and another area of strong performance is the perfect partnership between commercial and children’s participation.

“The Cúl Camps numbers are impressive for any sport — 160k children (attended in 2021) — this is the only non-corporate activity Kelloggs do outside of the US,” he adds.

“We have a great suite of products, but I think it’s the authenticity of what the GAA is about, that people want to get involved in it and I think that’s why sponsors were so loyal to the cause during the pandemic.

“There’s no room for complacency but sport is doing okay (commercially).”

Peter McKenna: ‘What all this brings is huge uncertainty. Uncertainty is the killer of all business.’

Omicron aside, McKenna says he is always trying to figure how fan experience at Croke Park could be improved.

He does not want to go down the US Sports route, where large numbers of restaurants and bars dominate all big stadia, sometimes giving the impression that the sports action on the pitch is almost incidental.

“I’m a real traditionalist when it comes to fan experience,” he explains.

“For me it needs to be about not having ‘security’, but ushers who welcome people who come into a stadium where the toilets are clean, where the beer is cold and the coffee is hot (but) do as little as possible to distract from the pitch.

“All the gimmicky stuff has no place in live sport.”

One hazard of watching live hurling, camogie, or football at Croke Park is the lack of monitors or feedback around controversial or vital decisions that have been made.

McKenna believes — in the long term — that issue may come down to the audience having greater access to screens and angles of play and to the refereeing and decision-making process, through improved information.

“You can accentuate that by having better contact with the referees or a better idea where the game is going by having a different type of commentary on your feed, when you’re watching the game, as well as different camera angles to where you’re sitting,” he explains.

“But what you don’t want is people to be sitting in their seats with eyes down looking at a screen — you want them to be watching the game and seeing how the game goes and joining in that collective experience.”

Regarding fans having access to the thoughts of the referees themselves, there is an element of caution.

“There is a challenge there, maybe it would be good to get the referees decision through being miked-up — it’s not being considered at the moment but maybe down the way,” he says.

“You have to be careful too that you don’t antagonise people in certain sections, where you show something in slow motion and looks more aggressive than in real time, and maybe creates a toxic atmosphere which isn’t part of the GAA culture.

“They’re the type of areas that you can enhance the fan experience without distracting from the main game.”

Off the pitch, and behind the stands, an area which has been considerably impacted at Croke Park has been an end to conferencing at the venue’s considerable suite of meeting areas, which has resulted in the stadium bringing in some unlikely forms of business.

“The Monday to Friday business with conferences, meetings and those sorts of activities have really been pushed out to September/October before they can come back to any sort of level of meaningful activity,” he says.

“So we pivoted quickly into other spaces — the court service rent the whole of the Hogan Stand, that includes the High Court and Commercial Court.

“And on the Cusack Stand side, the Royal College of Surgeons moved from their campus on ‘Stephen’s Green, so we’ve had a strong rental from those which would have covered a lot of lost conferencing revenues.”

He adds that the GAA has also done its bit for the “national effort” with Covid-testing at the Handball Centre and with vaccination operations on the Hogan side of the stadium.

Despite new business initiatives by the commercial team at Croke Park, McKenna knows that without considerable subvention from the Department of Sport the GAA would now be insolvent.

“It has been an absolute lifesaver — we could not continue to operate without it.”

There is also a sense of deep discomfort in the GAA — a non-government organisation — of being so dependent on such payments (the last cheque was for €19m, last month). “We are very conscious that that is taxpayers money, so nobody really wants to be beholden to taxpayers money — there are other areas that money needs to be invested in so we want to get out of it as quickly as possible,” he admits.

McKenna is conscious not to rip off the hand that’s feeding and sustaining it, but there are visible tensions in the GAA’s relationship with the Government on the single matter of crowd limiting.

“Disappointment” is a word that comes up in various forms.

Jack Chambers and the Department of Sport are genuinely regarded by the three sports organisations who combined to flex “serious muscle” as part of the ‘Return-to-Spectate’ working group.

However, the Minister of State for Sport is powerless when it comes to decision-making on crowds gathering and sports events taking place in front of full capacity.

“We felt that we had established a very sensible way of bringing people in, that there was no reported transmissions at any of the games — FAI, IRFU or GAA — around the country,” said McKenna.

“I think what we were saying to them is that there is something inherently safe about people coming together in the outdoors and we were very strict about letting people into the building in terms of bars and restaurants, and so on.

“We do think looking to the (coming weeks) that we should see outdoor events and sporting grounds (operating within) the protocols that have been put in place that have safety-first.”

Both Peter McKenna, and Martin Murphy at Lansdowne Road, are clear in their support of the Government’s public safety-first approach, but question why it is ignoring its own data which has not shown instances of outbreak at outdoor events, attended by partial or full capacity audiences.

The view of all involved from the subjective hosting side of events is that the data shows no issues of transmission at any outdoor events, and there is confusion on the insistence of limitations, once again.

This may be down to three things, or more: Either the Government is ignoring its own Department of Health information, or it doesn’t accept the legitimacy of the data, or the collection of that data by the department at live events is flawed.

The Department of Sport did not comment on the issue specifically, when contacted by the Irish Examiner, but the “inherently safe” aspect of outdoor events is something that the working group will continue to flex upon in the coming weeks.

Until some resolution is reached, and quickly for the sake of the upcoming National Leagues, Peter McKenna and the GAA will continue to be dogged by ‘uncertainty’.

“What all this brings is huge uncertainty,” laments McKenna, before ending: “Uncertainty is the killer of all business.”