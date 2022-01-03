Fixtures confirmed: GAA season off and running with three provincial finals this weekend

IN A bid to almost concertina the season into the calendar year, the GAA's downtime can now be measured by an egg-timer.

Leitrim and Sligo offer a modest launch of the new campaign in the Connacht Football League on Monday night in Bekan. It might be low wattage in the grand scheme of things, but the fact Connacht are breaking new ground by hosting its Football League games indoors at the GAA Air Dome in Mayo is worthy of mention.

However, the second weekend of 2022 will usher in a surge of inter-county and club championship activity, with three provinces showcasing senior club deciders.