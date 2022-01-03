Fixtures confirmed: GAA season off and running with three provincial finals this weekend

IN A bid to almost concertina the season into the calendar year, the GAA's downtime can now be measured by an egg-timer.
Leitrim and Sligo offer a modest launch of the new campaign in the Connacht Football League on Monday night in Bekan. It might be low wattage in the grand scheme of things, but the fact Connacht are breaking new ground by hosting its Football League games indoors at the GAA Air Dome in Mayo is worthy of mention.
However, the second weekend of 2022 will usher in a surge of inter-county and club championship activity, with three provinces showcasing senior club deciders.
Inter-county's pre-National League competitions also kick off in all four provinces, and fans won't even have to wait til the weekend for some promising storylines. Returning Kerry football manager Jack O'Connor gets his third coming off and running on Wednesday in Tralee when Kerry entertain Billy Lee's Limerick in the McGrath Cup. And new Cork boss, Keith Ricken makes his senior inter-county bow Thursday in west Clare as Cork travel to face the Banner in the same competition.
The opening inter-county hurling action of the year sees Stephen Molumphy's Kerry entertain Tipperary in Tralee on Saturday, with the first of the club finals later the same day as Naas and Kilmacud Crokes square off for the Leinster Club SFC final in Croke Park at 5pm. It's live on RTE Television.
Munster hurling dominates Sunday with senior, intermediate and junior club deciders up for grabs. TG4 will broadcast live the Club SHC final between Ballygunner and Kilmallock. They will also provide live coverage of the Connacht SFC decider between Mayo's Knockmore and Padraig Pearses of Roscommon.
It's a Cork v Kerry clash in the Munster Club IHC final as Courcey Rovers face Kerry senior champions Kilmoyley, while cross-border neighbours Ballygiblin (Cork) will face Tipperary's Skeheenarinky in the junior provincial final. They are six miles apart.