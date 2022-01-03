Fixtures confirmed: GAA season off and running with three provincial finals this weekend

Kerry's Jack O'Connor and new Cork boss Keith Ricken kick off inter-county campaign in the McGrath Cup
Fixtures confirmed: GAA season off and running with three provincial finals this weekend

EARLY START: Jack O'Connor and kerry will shake off the Christmas cobwebs in Wednesday in the McGrath Cup

Mon, 03 Jan, 2022 - 17:05
Tony Leen

IN A bid to almost concertina the season into the calendar year, the GAA's downtime can now be measured by an egg-timer. 

Leitrim and Sligo offer a modest launch of the new campaign in the Connacht Football League on Monday night in Bekan. It might be low wattage in the grand scheme of things, but the fact Connacht are breaking new ground by hosting its Football League games indoors at the GAA Air Dome in Mayo is worthy of mention.
However, the second weekend of 2022 will usher in a surge of inter-county and club championship activity, with three provinces showcasing senior club deciders.

Inter-county's pre-National League competitions also kick off in all four provinces, and fans won't even have to wait til the weekend for some promising storylines. Returning Kerry football manager Jack O'Connor gets his third coming off and running on Wednesday in Tralee when Kerry entertain Billy Lee's Limerick in the McGrath Cup. And new Cork boss, Keith Ricken makes his senior inter-county bow Thursday in west Clare as Cork travel to face the Banner in the same competition.

The opening inter-county hurling action of the year sees Stephen Molumphy's Kerry entertain Tipperary in Tralee on Saturday, with the first of the club finals later the same day as Naas and Kilmacud Crokes square off for the Leinster Club SFC final in Croke Park at 5pm. It's live on RTE Television.

Munster hurling dominates Sunday with senior, intermediate and junior club deciders up for grabs. TG4 will broadcast live the Club SHC final between Ballygunner and Kilmallock. They will also provide live coverage of the Connacht SFC decider between Mayo's Knockmore and Padraig Pearses of Roscommon.

It's a Cork v Kerry clash in the Munster Club IHC final as Courcey Rovers face Kerry senior champions Kilmoyley, while cross-border neighbours Ballygiblin (Cork) will face Tipperary's Skeheenarinky in the junior provincial final. They are six miles apart.

WEDNESDAY.

McGrath Cup SF: Kerry v Limerick, Austin Stack Park, 7pm (J Ryan, Cork).

THURSDAY.

McGrath Cup SF: Clare v Cork, Miltown Malbay, 7pm (S Mulvihill, Kerry); Dr McKenna Cup SF: Cavan v Armagh, Kingspan Breffni Park, 8.15 pm.

FRIDAY.

Dr McKenna Cup SF: Donegal v Down, Ballybofey, 7.30pm; Derry v Monaghan, Owenbeg, 7.45 pm; Connacht Football League: Mayo v Galway, Connacht AirDome, 6 pm.

SATURDAY.

Co-op Superstores Munster Hurling Cup: Kerry v Tipperary, Austin Stack Park, 2pm (C O’Regan, Cork) *Penalty shootout if required (no ET); Leinster Club SFC final: Naas (Kildare) v Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin), Croke Park, 5pm; O’Byrne Cup SF (all 2pm): Group A: Offaly v Dublin, Tullamore; Longford v Louth, Leo Casey Park; Group B: Wicklow v Meath, Bray Emmets; Wexford v Laois, Enniscorthy; Group C: Kildare v Westmeath, Newbridge; Ulster Club IHC final: Lisbellaw St Patrick's (Fermanagh) v Banagher (Derry), Omagh, 1 pm; Connacht Football League: Roscommon v Leitrim/Sligo, Connacht AirDome, 6 pm; Connacht Club IFC final: Naomh Anna (Galway) v St Faithleach's (Roscommon), Pearse Stadium, 1.30 pm; Connacht Club JFC final: Kilmeena (Sligo) v St Patrick's (Mayo), Markievicz Park, 1.30pm.

SUNDAY.

Munster Club SHC final: Kilmallock (Limerick) v Ballygunner (Waterford), Pairc Ui Chaoimh, 3.30 (C Lyons, Cork) *ET if necessary, result on the day); Connacht Club SFC final: Knockmore (Mayo) v Pádraig Pearses (Roscommon), Ballina 1.30pm.

Munster Club IHC final: Kilmoyley (Kerry) v Courcey Rovers (Cork), Gaelic Grounds, 1.30 (M Kennedy, Tipperary) *ET if necessary, result on the day; Munster Club JHC final: Ballygiblin (Cork) v Skeheenarinky (Tipperary), Mallow, 1.30 pm (J O’Halloran, Limerick) *ET if necessary, result on the day); McGrath Cup SF: Limerick v Tipperary, Rathkeale, 2pm (C Maguire, Clare); Walsh Cup SH: Galway v Offaly, Ballinasloe, 2pm; Dublin v Antrim, Parnell Park, 2pm; Laois v Wexford, Rathdowney; Ulster Club IFC final: Moortown St Malachy's (Tyrone) v Steelstown Brian Ógs (Derry), Maghera, 1pm; Dr McKenna Cup: Monaghan v Fermanagh, Clones, 1.30pm.

More in this section

Pádraig Pearses v Mountbellew/Moylough - AIB Connacht GAA Football Senior Club Championship Semi-Final Jerome Henry: The players shouted: 'You f**king cheat,' 'You’re a f**king p***k'
Stephen Coen 11/9/2017 Stephen Coen to captain Mayo in 2022, taking over from Aidan O'Shea
Ciaran Joyce celebrates at the final whistle 28/7/2021 Ready to emerge into the spotlight: Top young hurlers to watch in 2022
<p>Referee Jerome Henry outlined the abuse he said he suffered directly after he blew the full-time whistle after he was surrounded by irate Mountbellew-Moylough players. Picture: INPHO/Evan Logan</p>

Seven Mountbellew players face disciplinary action over referee abuse incidents

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices