No sign yet of 'passive revolt' on structures after Proposal B snub

In the build-up to the Special Congress vote on Proposal B — the recommendation for a league-based Championship which would guarantee more summertime games for all counties — Gaelic Players Association (GPA) CEO Tom Parsons warned of the consequences of a no vote.

A ‘passive revolt’ was the term he used when suggesting that players from weaker counties in particular may simply opt out for 2022, because they’d finally had enough of a broken system.

“I’ve talked to so many players in Divisions 3 and 4 and my fear is that there’s such an appetite for change that if it doesn’t happen, will we see a passive revolt? Will we see players passively opting out, saying what’s the point of playing in a Leinster Championship, or a Connacht or Munster Championship if they don’t see that avenue to develop?”

Parsons’ fears chimed with the comments of former Sligo captain Adrian Marren around the same time.

“From what I’m hearing in Sligo, there are players, and good young players, that are waiting to see what happens with this Special Congress,” said Marren.

“Those boys will definitely rely on that to make up their minds about 2022. I’d say every county is having the same problem.”

A couple of months later, and with all counties now back in full training and just days out from their first pre-season games of the new season, it’s worth enquiring if the revolt that Parsons feared has actually occurred.

Carlow is a good county to begin with. Following the failure of Proposal B, the Division 4 outfit will return to a system in 2022 that guarantees them just two summer games again, one in the Leinster Championship and one in the new Tailteann Cup.

The introduction of the All-Ireland qualifiers in 2001 was meant to help counties like Carlow, offering them a second opportunity and a chance to string a couple of summertime wins together in any given year. In reality, it has merely given the top teams a second chance to make sure they go deep into the Championship each year.

Tyrone, for example, the ultimate qualifier kings, have played 124 Championship games in total since the qualifiers were introduced in 2001. Dublin are next on 122, closely followed by Kerry on 121 games with Mayo on 110 and Donegal on 107.

Carlow, meanwhile, have played just 54 Championship games in that period between 2001 and 2021. Antrim have played only 50 and Waterford a mere 43 times in 21 seasons. The Leinster draw has at least been relatively kind to Carlow; Louth first up and the winners of that will meet Kildare, whom Carlow beat in 2018.

Total Championship games played by counties to date since the All-Ireland qualifiers were introduced in 2001 (Based on 2020 NFL Div 1 and 4 teams) THE HAVES Tyrone 124 Dublin 122 Kerry 121 Mayo 110 Donegal 107 Meath 96 Galway 88 Monaghan 82 THE HAVE NOTS Sligo 67 Wexford, Limerick 66 Wicklow 55 Carlow 54 Antrim 50 Waterford 43 London 38

Niall Carew is expected to confirm his 2022 panel in the coming days but it’s understood he will be without around six of last summer’s group, including 2018 All-Star nominee Paul Broderick and Shane Redmond who have retired.

“I know there have been one or two retirements but they’re more from a viewpoint of players being at the end of their careers with Carlow,” said Carlow defender Jordan Morrissey.

“They (Broderick and Redmond) are the two that come to mind when you asked about Proposal B and people retiring because I know that’s not the reason behind it.

“Those two guys don’t owe Carlow football anything, they’ve been around for so long.”

In Sligo, another Division 4 county, former AFL player Red Óg Murphy has left Tony McEntee’s panel though he has specifically stated that it is for personal reasons and has nothing to do with the Championship structure.

McEntee said that he has no evidence to suggest that any player who has left since the 2021 Championship did so because of the tired provincial model.

“Nobody has given that as a reason for not playing — but then I don’t know if they would tell me that anyway,” McEntee told the Irish Examiner.

“It’s easier for them to say to me that they have a family situation or work commitments or that they just don’t have the time, as opposed to: ‘What’s the point in me playing under this system?’

“From last year’s panel, a couple of players have left and chosen not to come back. Other players haven’t been invited back and then a number of players have decided to come in and put their hat in the ring. To be fair, the majority of those guys were delighted to be asked.

“But I do accept what Adrian (Maren) is saying in respect of Championship fixtures and the difficulty it presents when trying to get players to commit. I was in favour of change and I still very much am.”

It’s expected that a fresh proposal for Championship overhaul will be on the Annual Congress agenda in February, meaning change could come in time for the 2023 season.

Perhaps that’s why players, so far, appear to have largely avoided Parsons’ revolt suggestion and have signed up again with their counties for 2022, reasoning that meaningful change is just around the corner.

Still, it does mean that Carlow are likely to play less games again next summer than, say, any of the Division 1 teams.

“Championship football is something everyone thrives on,” said Morrissey. “It’s everything that comes with it, the big day. In terms of achieving, it’s the same couple of teams that come out on top and have the longer period of play each year and have more games. It’s difficult, especially when you’re in a province with Dublin.”

Aside from New York, London have played the least amount of Championship games since the qualifiers were introduced, just 38 outings in 21 seasons. Like Carlow and Sligo, there is no suggestion of withdrawals from Michael Maher’s group on the grounds of players being dissatisfied with the provincial system.

Maher reports a group ‘buzzing’ to get going again though after nearly two years of inactivity due to the pandemic, any structure may seem appealing to the Exiles.