Maximum of 5,000 permitted at sporting events from Sunday

The delayed implementation will mean Munster's Champions Cup clash on Saturday may proceed as planned but over 20,000 ticket holders are set to miss out on the sold-out Leinster derby
Munster's Champions Cup clash against Castres on Saturday will be one of the highest attended for some time ahead, with over 20,000 tickets sold for Thomond Park. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Fri, 17 Dec, 2021 - 19:10
Stephen Barry

A maximum of 5,000 spectators will be permitted at sporting events from Sunday, although the delayed implementation will mean Munster's Champions Cup clash on Saturday may proceed as planned.

That game will be one of the highest attended for some time ahead, with over 20,000 tickets sold for the Thomond Park match against Castres.

The new Covid-19 restrictions, announced by Taoiseach Micheál Martin on Friday evening, are set to be in place until January 30, with a review expected to take place on January 11.

At smaller stadiums, a 50% cap on capacity will be enforced.

Indoor sporting events will also be capped at 50% capacity up to a maximum of 1,000 people, with an 8pm curfew applying to those indoor events.

Munster's sell-out St Stephen's Day clash with Leinster will be hit by the restrictions, with over 20,000 ticket holders set to miss out under the 5,000 cap.

The post-Christmas racing festivals at Leopardstown and Limerick, two of the biggest meetings of the entire year, will also go ahead with crowds capped at 5,000.

