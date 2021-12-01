'They claim to be Mayo people but to me they are cowards' - Butler slams 'unacceptable' abuse

MAYO GAA Secretary Dermot Butler has slammed the ‘scandalous’ abuse aimed at Mayo players on social media in the wake of the county’s All-Ireland SFC Final defeat to Tyrone.

Writing in his annual report to this Sunday’s County Convention, Butler also described some of the abuse aimed at County Board officers by ‘keyboard warriors’ as ‘unacceptable’ and called on Mayo people to ‘rally around all our county teams in 2022 and stop the negativity’.

“The torrent of abuse aimed at players on social media in the aftermath of the 2021 [All-Ireland] Final was nothing short of scandalous,” said the Crossmolina native.

“There is no justification for the abuse. There were other people calling for James Horan’s head, others saying that Ciaran Mc[Donald] and James Burke had walked away, God will we ever learn in this county?

“We went through 2021 retaining our Connacht title, we gained promotion [from the National League] and qualified for an All-Ireland Final but still some elements out there were not satisfied.

“What is remarkable is that these people claim to want the best for Mayo GAA but I seriously doubt that. It is very easy to set up a fake Twitter account and abuse people from behind a “mask”.

“Over the past weeks the abuse aimed at Officers of the Board from these very same ‘keyboard [warriors]’ is also unacceptable.

“If these so-called people can do a better job let them put their names on the ballot paper, but it’s easier for them to hide behind the aforementioned mask and take “pot shots” at people trying to discredit them.

“They claim to be Mayo people but to me they are cowards.

“These Mayo players owe us nothing. Yes, we have lost six finals in 10 years but nobody feels that pain more than the players themselves,” added Butler.

“I have seen at first hand the personal sacrifices that these players have made, and it saddens me that people can react to the players in such a vile manner.

“These players have family and friends who read these vile comments and it has a bearing on them as well. It would be bad enough if our players were getting paid like some players across the water, but they are not paid. They are considered amateurs and deserve better from a section of our “so-called” fans, some of whom I doubt ever kicked a ball in their lives.

“I wonder how many of the so-called experts would say the comments they have posted to the faces of the players, I doubt if any of them would because they are cowards.

“I would urge people to think twice about posting comments on social media, they may think that some of it is funny, but I can tell you it is not, they wouldn’t like it if it was them on the receiving end.

“These players owe us nothing and our day will come, I’m sure of that.”

Butler, who has one year left in his current term as secretary and is running for the vice-chairman position of the Mayo GAA Board next weekend, also said he believes that the provincial football championships ‘must be retained’ and that ‘serious consideration’ should be given to introducing a tiered system of Senior, Intermediate and Junior inter-county championships.

He called on GAA chiefs to ‘engage in meaningful dialogue to bring about a change in the championship that will be acceptable to all’.

“While most people will agree that the championship in its current structure is not sustainable and requires change, the two motions brought before Special Congress were not the answer,” he said.

“Teams winning championship games by 20-25 points do nothing to promote the game in the weaker counties. There has to be serious consideration given to having a structure similar to that of our counterparts in the Ladies Association where they have a Senior, Intermediate and Junior Championship and all counties compete against teams of a similar strength.

“The provincial championships are an integral part of the GAA calendar and must be retained. It’s very easy to have a knee-jerk reaction to situations.”