Rachael Blackmore to return to racing on Saturday

Grand National-winning jockey Rachael Blackmore will make her return to racing at Galway on Saturday.

It will be her first ride since sustaining a fractured ankle and hip injury after a nasty fall from Merry Poppins in a hurdle race at Killarney on July 16.

Blackmore will be onboard Balko Des Flos in the W.B. Gavin & Co. Handicap Hurdle for Henry de Bromhead.

The 32-year-old Tipperary native enjoyed her best ever campaign last season - she became the first female jockey to win the Aintree Grand National, was crowned leading rider at the Cheltenham Festival with six winners and had 92 domestic winners.

“The recovery has gone really well and the doctors are all happy with my progress,” Blackmore told RTÉ Sport last month. "It’s part and parcel of our job, unfortunately. I’m just glad it didn’t happen in April or March.”