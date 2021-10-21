Rachael Blackmore to return to racing on Saturday

It will be her first ride since sustaining a fractured ankle and hip injury in July
Rachael Blackmore to return to racing on Saturday

Rachael Blackmore

Thu, 21 Oct, 2021 - 12:12
Colm O’Connor

Grand National-winning jockey Rachael Blackmore will make her return to racing at Galway on Saturday.

It will be her first ride since sustaining a fractured ankle and hip injury after a nasty fall from Merry Poppins in a hurdle race at Killarney on July 16.

Blackmore will be onboard Balko Des Flos in the W.B. Gavin & Co. Handicap Hurdle for Henry de Bromhead.

The 32-year-old Tipperary native enjoyed her best ever campaign last season - she became the first female jockey to win the Aintree Grand National, was crowned leading rider at the Cheltenham Festival with six winners and had 92 domestic winners.

“The recovery has gone really well and the doctors are all happy with my progress,” Blackmore told RTÉ Sport last month. "It’s part and parcel of our job, unfortunately. I’m just glad it didn’t happen in April or March.”

More in this section

Dublin GAA launches new 'Argentina' jersey Dublin GAA launches new 'Argentina' jersey
General views of Croke Park GAA Special Congress: A breakdown of how voting on All-Ireland SFC reform will work
Henry Shefflin 18/11/2018 Henry Shefflin delighted to take on 'unique opportunity' as Galway hurling manager
Galway Football Squad Portraits 2021

Galway the third county to confirm it will vote against Proposal B

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

GAATitleGAALogo

Fri, Oct 22

Erins Own v Midleton

PSHC QF

Páirc Uí Chaoimh
7.30pm

Sun, Sept 26

Clyda Rovers
v
Mallow

SAFC Round 2

Glantane
2pm

Watch Here
GAA Logo IE
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices