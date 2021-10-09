Kilbrittain secure spot in the semi-finals of the Cork LIHC

Jamie Wall’s Kilbrittain secured their spot in the semi-finals of the Co-Op Superstores Cork LIHC with a comfortable 1-20 to 0-7 victory over Grenagh in Ballinora on Saturday afternoon. The result ensured that they finished top of Group A with a perfect record and their points difference of +40 makes them the top seeds in the knockout stages.

Arigideen Rangers’ 2-20 to 1-9 victory over Dripsey in Ballinhassig saw them claim second place in Group A and thus a place in the quarter-finals. They will now play Ballygarvan whose 1-16 to 1-11 victory over St Catherine’s saw them take second spot in Group C.