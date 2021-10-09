Kilbrittain secure spot in the semi-finals of the Cork LIHC

Jamie Wall's side beat Grenagh 1-20 to 0-7 to seal top spot in Group A 
Jamie Wall guided Kilbrittain to a comfortable victory over Grenagh. Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Sat, 09 Oct, 2021 - 18:50
John Coleman

Jamie Wall’s Kilbrittain secured their spot in the semi-finals of the Co-Op Superstores Cork LIHC with a comfortable 1-20 to 0-7 victory over Grenagh in Ballinora on Saturday afternoon. The result ensured that they finished top of Group A with a perfect record and their points difference of +40 makes them the top seeds in the knockout stages.

Arigideen Rangers’ 2-20 to 1-9 victory over Dripsey in Ballinhassig saw them claim second place in Group A and thus a place in the quarter-finals. They will now play Ballygarvan whose 1-16 to 1-11 victory over St Catherine’s saw them take second spot in Group C.

St Catherine’s fate highlighted the fine margins that exist in the new championship format as they were one of three sides in Group C to finish on four points. However, their score difference of -1 saw them to lose out to Ballygarvan, who finished on +1, and table toppers Milford whose 1-15 to 0-17 victory over Barryroe left them eight points in the black.

Milford will have to be content with a quarter-final date against Tracton who had already secured their safe passage from Group B after victories over Russell Rovers and St Finbarr’s in the opening two rounds.

The Carrigdhoun outfit faced off with Lisgoold in Páirc Úi Rinn with the second semi-final spot on the line. However, there was to be no stopping Lisgoold, last year’s junior county champions, as they emerged from their maiden voyage in the intermediate ranks with a perfect record, after registering a 2-18 to 0-15 victory. The Trevor O’Keeffe-coached side finished with a +26 points difference and join Kilbrittain in the semi-finals.

Barryroe’s agonising loss to Milford saw them finish bottom of Group C but they will avoid a relegation dog fight as a result of their -8 score difference.

It means that last year’s beaten finalists, Russell Rovers, now face the prospect of demotion after only being 60 minutes from promotion at the end of the summer. They will play Grenagh in the relegation playoff while the season is now over for St Catherine’s, Dripsey, and St Finbarr’s.

Family Notices