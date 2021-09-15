Kerry football champions to get byes into Munster semi-finals

Kerry’s 2021 county football championship winners will receive a bye to the Munster club semi-finals later this year, despite the county not reaching the All-Ireland SFC final.

Munster GAA competition regulations dictate that Munster counties who reach either the All-Ireland senior hurling or football final receive a bye in the opening round of the Munster club championship.

Kerry failed to make this year’s All-Ireland final, falling at the semi-final stage to Tyrone, but because the delayed semi-final was played on the weekend - August 28/29 - the All-Ireland final was initially fixed for, the Munster Council has now agreed that Kerry’s county football championship winners will enter the respective provincial club competitions at the semi-final stage.

The decision affords fixture-makers in the Kingdom an additional fortnight to wrap up their county football championships either at the end of November or early December.

The Kerry club championship, a competition separate to the county championship, is currently being run off, with the county championship to throw-in next month.

County hurling champions in Cork and Limerick will also progress directly to the provincial semis on account of the two counties contesting August’s Liam MacCarthy decider.

The leeway is most welcome in Cork given the mountain of games to be got through before champions are crowned in two months time and how the progress of a dual club in both codes might potentially delay the master fixture schedule.

Elsewhere, the Camogie Association is keeping quiet on Paudie Murray’s post-All-Ireland final comments where he questioned the competency of those who sit on the association’s various disciplinary committees.

Cork were unsuccessful in getting Orla Cronin’s semi-final red card rescinded when before the association’s National Transfers, Hearing and Disciplinary Committee (NTHDC) and National Final Appeals Committee (NFAC) last week.

Murray said: “I just don’t think you have qualified enough people in these meetings to handle it correctly”, adding that “these hearings are a waste of time”.

The DRA granted Cronin an interim staying order on Saturday which enabled her to line out the following day.

The Camogie Association were contacted for comment on Murray’s remarks, but did not reply.