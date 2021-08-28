The Benitez bounce continues as Everton win again

Premier League: Brighton 0 Everton 2

Everton’s first win at the Amex Stadium in five attempts continued their fine start to the season under new manager Rafael Benitez. A temporary move into second place in the Premier League table ahead of the Liverpool v Chelsea match might not mean much at this early stage of the campaign. But as a way of ensuring that Evertonians would take to the Spaniard despite his history in charge of Liverpool, things could hardly have gone much better.

With two previously unbeaten teams on view, this must have appeared a challenging fixture for an Everton side not recently renowned for their resilience on the road. But after a bright start from the home side, Benitez’s men were seldom in any difficulty. Demarai Gray put them ahead late in the first half and Dominic Calvert-Lewin doubled the lead with a penalty early in the second.

Brighton and Hove Albion's Danny Welbeck (left) and Everton's Lucas Digne battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Amex Stadium, Brighton. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire.

The game was a reality check for Brighton after their victories over Burnley and Watford. The Seagulls seemed to be targeting Ireland defender Seamus Coleman early on but if he was a weak link, the Seagulls never exposed him. And by the 25-minute mark, Everton had their number and were picking off the attacks and launching dangerous raids of their own.

Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez plunged to his left to turn a low shot from Andros Townsend past the post, Abdoulaye Doucoure shot wastefully over the bar after a mis-hit clearance by Sanchez had been intercepted. and Richarlison blazed high.

A goal was coming and it arrived five minutes before the interval when Gray outpaced Adam Webster on the left and hit a low shot past Sanchez. It was his second goal in his third league game since his bargain £1.7 million move from Bayer Leverkusen.

Brighton changed formation after the break but Leandro Trossard miskicked in front of goal and Jordan Pickford saved Pascal Gross’s free kick with his legs.

But after 55 minutes, Brighton substitute Veltman found himself on the wrong side of Coleman as the Everton man charged into the area and brought him down. Dominic Calvert-Lewin slammed in the penalty.

Brighton & Hove Albion (3-4-2-1): Sanchez 6; Webster 6, Duffy 6, Dunk 7; Gross 6, Lallana 6 (Welbeck 59, 5), Bissouma 7, Moder 5 (Richards 72); Trossard 7, Mac Allister 6 (Veltman ht, 4); Maupay 6.

Subs not used: Steele, Connolly, Mwepu, Alzate, Zeqiri, Roberts.

Booked: Bissouma.

Everton (4-4-2): Pickford 6; Coleman 6, Holgate 7, Keane 7, Digne 7; Townsend 6, Allan 8, Doucoure 7, Gray 7 (Andre Gomez 81); Richarlison 7, Calvert-Lewin 7 (Iwobi 69, 6).

Subs not used: Begovic, Lonergan, Kenny, Nkounkou, Gordon, Branthwaite.

Booked: Richarlison.

Referee: Jonathan Moss.

Attendance: 30,548