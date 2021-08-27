GAA talking points: Paudie Clifford will have occupied a lot of Tyrone’s thoughts

Who are the cute hoors?

Some would have you believe Tyrone officials will be kissing the feet of their Kerry counterparts before throw-in, so grateful are they to them for the third chance of playing this game. Apologetic then thankful to Kerry in their statements, those kind words have been followed this week by the likes of Peter Canavan telling the Irish Examiner football podcast that there is a lot more cordiality between the counties these days. Except there has been tension between the counties these past couple of weeks, Kerry realising they had to become their opponents’ bedfellows if they were to stand a chance of winning a first All-Ireland title in seven years. If Kerry are honest, they would hold a modicum of respect for how Tyrone turned a difficulty into an opportunity and their cute hoorism. Since last Saturday week, a day prior to Kerry giving the go-ahead for the second postponement, access to Tyrone’s Garvaghey training centre has been limited. One media company, who had been arranged to do an interview there, were asked to leave for fear they were filming training. Tyrone ladies, facing a relegation battle, had to prepare elsewhere last week to ensure the privacy of the men’s team. That Tyrone were looking to swap their All-Ireland hurling final allocation with Cork for football ones wouldn’t have escaped Kerry’s attention either.

Who marks who?

“You’d nearly be saying now: ‘God help the corner-back who is going to be marking David in the All-Ireland semi-final’.” The thoughts of Mikey Sheehy after David Clifford was marked out of the Munster final by Seán Meehan. Clifford has had five weeks to stew on that one but then the likes of Pádraig Hampsey and Ronan McNamee have had the best part of four weeks to study just how the Cork defender thwarted the Fossa star that day. Hampsey got acquainted with him in Killarney two months ago but should Clifford move further out the field it may upset Tyrone’s equilibrium. Paudie Clifford will have occupied a lot of Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan’s thoughts. Peter Harte might be the best shout to ghost him as Seán O’Shea is now playing too close to goal where Ronan McNamee could pick him up. Conor Meyler looks custom-made for a shift on Gavin White. Playing his best football this year, Brian Ó Beaglaoich seems a match for Darren McCurry as does Jason Foley for Mattie Donnelly. Paul Murphy has the nous for Niall Sludden while Mike Breen, despite his inexperience, would be cool enough to take on Conor McKenna.

Who will stray most from goal?

Only that both Niall Morgan and Rory Beggan were both doing it in the Ulster final, more was made of their sweeper keeping than Shane Ryan’s in the Munster decider the weekend before. On large pitches like Fitzgerald Stadium and Croke Park, it is unlikely they would be caught out by the opposition’s kick-out. Of course, a touched-on restart like the famous ones performed by Michael Murphy and Michael Darragh Macauley followed by a lightning-quick goal would put paid to that — and Beggan saved his own blushes in dispossessing Mattie Donnelly — but the value of adding an extra defending player where a kick-out might land is clearly considered a calculated risk. Despite his pleas in the first half of the Munster final, Brian Hurley couldn’t get the message across to his teammates in time that Ryan had left his goal unattended and Jason Foley had abandoned his marking duties on the Cork full-forward. More respect should be shown to Morgan’s kick-outs whereas the Tyrone No1, who like his opposite number plays outfield for his club, will see more value making his presence felt in an area of the field where it would be argued Kerry have an advantage.

Why such a turn-off?

Of all the lazy analysis about the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee’s decision to grant this second postponement, believing gate receipts to be a major factor was the most inaccurate claim. Contrary to what has been suggested, €1.2 million will not be earned on the turnstiles. Up to Friday morning, tickets were on general sale for 15 sections of the stadium and that’s in spite of Meath’s interest in the minor final curtain-raiser. Yes, the GAA are short on money but Kerry-Tyrone is not the draw it once was — 33,848 attended the 2019 semi-final, almost 50,000 less than the crowd for the Dublin-Mayo semi-final the evening before. The social distancing pod ticketing system is awkward while the lack of family tickets is unfortunate. Those involved in the tourism and hospitality sectors in Kerry are still trying to make up for lost time and then there remains an understandable reluctance among people to go to mass events. Yet with mighty Dublin out of the picture, you might have thought the great possibility of an All-Ireland title might be enticing. Or is that folk simply expect Kerry, despite a five-week break, to tear apart a Covid-ravaged Tyrone?