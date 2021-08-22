Talking points: Cork's defence remains well shy of All-Ireland winning level

PUCKOUT GRAVITY

Restarts in hurling have become ever more important for several reasons. So marked a rise in scoring tallies is a leading factor. The more scores you concede, the more puckouts required. Here comes double jeopardy in the 21st-century game.

The means through which Limerick dominated Cork? Causing these opponents to expend so much energy at puckouts. A 23rd-minute attempt by goalkeeper Patrick Collins to go long in Shane Kingston’s direction at left half-forward only led to lost possession and a Peter Casey point. The immediately previous Cork puckout towards Robbie O’Flynn at right half-forward had gone the same way, with Séamus Flanagan accruing a shot at goal that went wide.

The day had begun to tilt. An attempt by Collins to go short in the 22nd minute got turned over for Darragh O’Donovan’s point. Now Cork were damned if they did short and damned if they did long. Achieving a 31st senior title, until Cork construct a more secure strategy on this front, will be extremely difficult.

Between the 21st and 31st minutes, Limerick turned a four-point lead into a 10-point gulf. This contest, courtesy of one side’s puckout breakdown, was seized in that stretch.

REBEL BACKDOWN

Cork’s major flaw over recent seasons lay in defending coherently as a unit. A degree of optimism about their chances in this final pivoted on increased cohesion in defence. The view was that two career corner-backs, Niall O’Leary and Seán O’Donoghue, had been located. Robert Downey slotted in at full-back and Mark Coleman seemed a tyro Declan Hannon at centre-back, more important as a playmaker than as a marker.

Cork’s defensive display in August 2021 will have a significant impact on 2022 and beyond. Limerick’s starting full-forward line, on an afternoon when Peter Casey went off injured before half-time and Séamus Flanagan was profligate, notched 1-9 from play. Casey shot a quintet of points before hobbling off.

O’Leary and O’Donoghue had both been substituted by the 53rd minute. Cian Lynch, Coleman’s charge in some sense, hurled with nonchalant imperiousness and shot a sextet of points. Downey battled to the end but hardly impressed. Tim O’Mahony, off whom Gearóid Hegarty took 2-2, badly faltered. Eoin Cadogan, off whom Tom Morrissey took 0-3, held his own in part but will be 35 in November. Tim O’Mahony, off whom Tom Morrissey took 0-3, held his own in decent part.

This Cork backline, on this evidence, is far from the finished All-Ireland article.

UNTWINNED PEAKS

Sometimes we miss an event’s bigger picture, logging in the detail. This final ended up a procession because two teams at an emphatically different stage of development found a mismatch. Nearly all Limerick’s players were appearing in a third decider. Bar Séamus Harnedy and Patrick Horgan, none of Cork’s players had experienced this stage.

A truly fantastic Limerick team is striding towards its peak. Whether they will achieve optimum level in 2022, 2023, or 2024 now becomes a live debate. Sunday’s display etched their name in hurling’s highest reaches.

Tally wise, Kilkenny’s 3-30 in 2008 and Tipperary’s 2-29 in 2016 were exceeded. Declan Hannon became the fourth man to captain three senior triumphs, falling in step with Tipperary’s Mikey Maher, Kilkenny’s Dick ‘Droog’ Walsh, and Cork’s Christy Ring. Sending Hannon a fourth time up the steps might become a 2022 rallying point.

Cork’s peak cannot now be accessed without absorbing the blizzard of this obliteration. Understandable excitement about successive All-Ireland U20 titles, about their minors’ wonderful display in last week’s All-Ireland final, must be parked. A 16-point defeat can bring a sort of vertigo.

This All-Ireland final left hopes of a 31st Cork senior title in 2022 much slipperier.