All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals: Cork face Dublin, Waterford paired with Tipperary

Cork will face Dublin while Waterford are paired with Tipperary in Saturday's All-Ireland senior hurling championship quarter-finals.

Kieran Kingston's side bounced back from their Munster SHC semi-final defeat to Limerick with an impressive 3-19 to 1-23 win over Clare at the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Saturday.

Their prize for progression to a first All-Ireland quarter-final in two years is an assignment against a Dublin side who were defeated by Kilkenny in the Leinster SHC final (1-25 to 0-19).

Dublin were rocked by a positive Covid case in the camp in the hours before the game which saw Cian O’Callaghan and Ronan Hayes drop out of the starting team while Fergal Whitely and Oisin O’Rorke were unable to take their place on the bench. It remains to be seen if any of those players will be available to Mattie Kenny this weekend.

Cork defeated Dublin (1-25 to 0-22) in a first-round qualifier last November at Semple Stadium.

Meanwhile, Waterford, who edged Galway 1-30 to 3-20, in a sensational Round 2 qualifier at Semple Stadium on Saturday will face a familiar foe in Tipperary who lost to Limerick (2-29 to 3-21) in an incredible Munster SHC final earlier this month.

The match pits two Tipp stalwarts - Liam Cahill and Liam Sheedy - against each other on the sideline.

Former Tipperary star Shane McGrath described the pairing on RTÉ as 'the battle of the Liams'.

He added: "Tippeary have had Waterford number over the last few years. Waterford are coming in on the back of a fantastic display against Galway but it is a third week in a row for them and that might be a factor."

Both games will be played on Saturday.

The GAA's Central Competitions Control Committee will confirm times and venues on Monday afternoon however Croke Park is not expected to be considered due to the lower level finals scheduled there this weekend along with the Ulster and Leinster SFC finals on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

It is likely that Semple Stadium will host Cork v Dublin while Waterford's clash with Tipperary could be fixed for Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Kilkenny and Limerick have already secured their places in the All-Ireland SHC semi-finals following their provincial wins.