GAA rules committee member: Referees’ interpretation of sin bin not what was intended

At least one member of the playing rules committee who brought forward the sin bin believes referees’ interpretation of the new rule is not what was intended.

It was the understanding of the individual, who chose to remain anonymous, that the rule only applied if the fouled player was denied a goalscoring opportunity. That had also been the consideration of a number of referee administrators prior to the start of the season.

However, another member of the playing rules body, who also requested not to be identified, believed the sin bin could be issued if the offended hurler was deprived the chance to set up a team-mate for a free shot at goal.

Referees have determined that sin bins such as Aidan McCarthy are correct as it prevented Jake Morris from assisting a goal opportunity for a fellow Tipperary player in last Sunday week’s Munster SHC semi-final.

In their memo to Central Council at the end of last year explaining the need for the sin bin, the playing rules group wrote: “This motion seeks support for a limited trial period for the introduction of a rule that addresses aggressive fouling in a situation where a goal scoring opportunity is obvious.”

On the basis of feedback at the start of this year, the playing rules committee revised their proposal to increase the sin bin area from the large and small rectangle to inside the 20-metre line and semi-circle.

Neither the word “obvious” or “clear” is mentioned in the wording of either version of the motion, which was passed at Congress in February.

Fergal Horgan, who sin-binned Eoin Murphy in the Kilkenny-Wexford Leinster semi-final, has been appointed to take charge of the Clare-Wexford game in Thurles this Saturday.

Paud O’Dwyer, who sent off Peter Casey for 10 minutes in the Limerick-Cork Munster semi-final, is the man in the middle for Sunday’s Munster SHC final between Limerick and Tipperary. Galway’s Liam Gordan referees the Laois-Waterford clash in UPMC Nowlan Park on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Independent TD for Clare Michael McNamara has called on the GAA not to renew their contract with Sky Sports. As the county’s senior hurlers’s clash with Wexford will be televised on Sky Sports Arena this Saturday lunch-time, McNamara claimed several Banner supporters will not be able to watch the game on the pay-per-view channel.

“GAA coverage cannot be auctioned off to the highest bidder in future,” said McNamara.

“Excessive Sky subscription costs, ongoing restrictions on attendances at matches, as well as restrictions on pubs showing matches means that many people will miss Clare’s game with Wexford in Thurles this weekend at 1.30pm, a time that is ultimately dictated by the broadcaster.

“This issue is a source of great frustration to most people in Clare and throughout the country as they rightly believe that our national game should be free to air for everyone to enjoy.

“I believe the GAA’s decision to agree a contract with Sky in 2014 was wrong then and I believe it would be wrong now to renew this contract beyond 2021.”